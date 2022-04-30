CHISHOLM — There was no question that Katie Pearson was going on to college, but would she be able to play basketball?
Pearson, who is a senior at Chisholm High School, will get the best of both worlds as she signed a National Letter of Intent to play women’s basketball at Bethany Lutheran College beginning with the 2022-23 season.
The Vikings are a Division III school, who compete in the Upper Midwest Athletic Conference.
Bethany Lutheran tied for first in the UMAC this season with Northwestern with a 13-1 marks. The Vikings , finished 19-8 overall.
It’s an opportunity for Pearson to play at the next level of her competitive career.
“I’m excited that I don’t have to say goodbye to basketball,” Pearson said. “It’s sad that I have to say goodbye to Chisholm, but it’s always been a goal of mine to play further on. I’m glad I have the opportunity to play.”
Bethany Luthern reached out to Pearson last summer after being scouted at a Top-250 camp in Minneapolis.
“I knew they were looking at me during the year because the coach emailed me during the summer,” Pearson said. “I knew they were looking at me during the school year. It was kind of nerve racking at first, but after the first game or so, I settled down.”
Pearson wanted to make a good first impression on the court.
That’s why she was nervous.
“I didn’t want to mess up, but I had to focus on each game as it was,” Pearson said. “It was my senior year, so I wanted to continue to play with this team and finish it out with a bang.”
With the Vikings showing interest, Pearson took her recruiting trip to the school.
“I visited the campus twice,” Pearson said. “I liked how friendly it was there. I got a tour, and everybody was saying, ‘Hi,’ greeting me and holding doors. I met a few of the teachers, and they were nice.
“The class sizes are small, too.”
It also helps that Bethany Lutheran has a topnotch curriculum in the field Pearson wants to pursue, and she’s joining a team that has had quite a bit of success over the past few years.
“I’m going into elementary education, and they’re at the top right there,” Pearson said. “One of their major things is elementary education. That was a plus, but playing basketball was the bonus.
“They have a good team. The last three years they were conference champs. They had 19 wins this year.”
Pearson, as with many athletes looking to move on, is happy the search for a school and a team to play for is over.
“I knew during a month into basketball season that I was going to sign,” Pearson said. “It’s fun to have it done. It’s relieving.”
