CHERRY — As the Cherry High School boys basketball team heads into the Section 7A Tournament, five seniors are finally experiencing some success.
Sam Serna, Nick Serna, Zach Carpenter, Tommy Mancini and Bobby Mancini went through some lean times in the program, but now, they’re on the verge of something special.
That fivesome was forced into varsity action when they were in junior high school, and let’s just say things didn’t go well, but getting the chance to play varsity basketball was too much to pass up.
When current Coach Jordan Christianson was a varsity assistant coach, the Tigers went through two two-win seasons and one zero-win season when they were freshmen.
“When you’re younger, it’s not as bad because it feels good to play on the varsity,” Sam said. “When we first started in the seventh- and eighth-grades, we didn’t have a lot of older kids. We had to play. We didn’t have as much experience as the other teams.
“We had it rough for a couple of years. We were rebuilding. Now, we’re finally doing well, so it feels good to get paid off. We’re staying competitive with some good teams.”
Fortunately, they were young enough to not let the losing bother them too much, but there were some rumblings in the school.
“It was embarrassing going to school because the older girls used to make fun of us,” Nick said. “It was alright. You really couldn’t wrap your head around it when you’re that young.
“It was tough going to practice every day when we were thinking we were just going to lose the next game. You just have to go and keep grinding.”
So why did they have to start on varsity?
“It was frustrating with the older kids not committing,” Carpenter said. “They wouldn’t commit to anything. We had people quit and get into bad stuff. It was never good. It wasn’t fun. It was getting beat on.
“I wanted to be the one doing the hurting, be the strongest out there. I wanted to be the one putting the hurt on people, and have fun doing that.”
Bobby Mancini agreed.
“It was hard to play against the older kids when we were young,” Bobby said. “In practice, we had to go harder against each other, and make it more like we were older kids.
“We’d get other people to come into practice. People’s dads would come in and play as would some older kids. Over time, we got used to it, and It got better. We couldn’t put our heads down when we started losing. We had to keep going.”
The Tigers got better to the tune of 16 wins in Chrstianson’s first season as head coach.
He, more than anyone, knows what these five players went through during those first three years.
“They were gamers,” Christianson said. “For being like 12- or 13-years-old, they didn’t mind the opportunity to go out there and play. They worked hard all of the time. Even though they were completely overmatched and undersized, they still worked their tails off.
“Now, they’re at an age and a size where it’s better. That work ethic translated into this year.”
That win total dipped to 12 last year due to COVID, and this season, Cherry finished the regular season with 21 wins.
“Back then, after a loss, it had to be done and over,” Tommy said. “We had to go on to the next game. We couldn’t think about it anymore. Now, i’t feels way better now. We’ve won a lot more games. We’re working hard every day and getting better.”
It also helped to get some better younger players on the team, like Isaac Asuma.
They could see light at the end of the tunnel.
“Our senior group saw what was coming underneath them,” Christianson said. “We have strong underclassmen. They knew it was a matter of time before we got to where we needed to be.
“They stayed patient with the process.”
They continued to believe.
“The only way we could go was up, and that’s where we brought it,” Carpenter said. “You have to try and have a good time by hanging out with your friends, but also putting the effort into being better.
“We put the work in.”
They’ve also been great teammates to their younger members of the team.
“I’m extremely proud of them based on the fact that they’re complete culture guys,” Christianson said. “We’re going to miss like heck next year on the floor, but we’re going to miss them the most during the offseason.
“The kids love being around all five of them. You see how much the underclassmen look up to them. They hang out a lot outside of school, outside of basketball as well. They’re extremely well liked. They’re a huge reason why our team is so close. These guys are like brothers.”
The five seniors give credit where credit is due.
“Mr. C really turned around the program,” Nick said. “We were grinding it out every day back then, and now it’s finally paying off. Hopefully, we can make a deep run in the playoffs.”
“It feels good knowing it’s being paid off.”
