Participants sought for H/C mountain biking team

HIBBING — If there’s one sport that’s been coming on like gangbusters, it’s mountain bike racing.
The Minnesota High School Cycling League, which began in 2012, had 150 participants, and now in 2021, there’s 2,300 riders.
With the growing popularity of the sport, Gary Sjoquist wants to see if there’s any interested participants in Hibbing and Chisholm to join the new trend in high school sports.
On Tuesday, April 6, Sjoquist, who is the founder of Minnesota High School Cycling League, is holding an informational meeting at Valentini’s Supper Club in Chisholm, beginning at 7 p.m. Free pizza will be available.
With the addition of the Redhead Mountain Bike Park near Chisholm, putting together a Hibbing/Chisholm team isn’t out of the question.
“It’s a great outlet for kids who don’t fit in traditional sports,” Sjoquist said. “Look at trap shooting. That has grown quite a bit. It’s an alternative sport for kids. It’s also cool that we have 30-percent participation with girls.
“It’s cool to see the girls involved and women, who get involved as coaches.”
The meeting will be an attempt to recruit students and their parents to learn about the league, and how to be involved with the Hibbing/Chisholm team.
It will cover the cost of insurance, how parents can become certified as coaches, and more importantly, getting the kids excited about something new coming into their community.
“We have 80 teams throughout the state, and some teams have over 120 kids,” Sjoquist said. “We’re talking about weekend races through the fall. If we’re not under COVID restrictions, there’s 3,500 to 4,000 people at the events.
“It’s bigger than football in some communities. We have a lot of great places to ride throughout the state.”
According to Sjoquist, he’s had participants moving on to professional cycling, and some have raced in the Tour de France.
He’s been involved in mountain biking since 1990, helping build trails all over the state. He’s worked in the biking industry for 22 years, and he’s launched leagues in Nevada, Utah and Pennsylvania.
He has 33 leagues spread out throughout the country. Minnesota is the second-biggest league.
What gives the Northland an edge is the Redhead Trail.
“It’s unique to Minnesota,” Sjoquist said. “We have discovered a purpose for abandoned mine sites for recreation. It’s worked at the Cuyuna and Tioga sites, which were places where very few people were able to recreate.
“They will come and ride at Redhead, then they will be looking for places to eat and shop. It has an economic impact on the communities.”
Sjoquist wants to encourage middle school and high school students to attend the meeting, along with their parents.
“We have to find out what kind of interest there is,” Sjoquist said. “We need to know who needs the bikes and when practices will start. It’s important to get together before the summer break.
“By the end of June, it’s time to start getting ready for it. We want the kids to spread the word. July is when the insurance kicks in, then practices officially start in late August. We race every weekend through the end of October.”
For more information, go to www.minnesotamtb.org.
“There’s a ton of information and results from past seasons, and photos of the kids racing on the web site,” Sjoquist said. “All of the guidelines are on that site.”
The goal is to one day become a sanctioned Minnesota State High School League sport.
“We’re a club sport, but the kids can earn a varsity letter if they want,” Sjoquist said. “The kids have to be ready to buy their bikes, and we need to know who the coaches are going to be.
“This all happens outside the school.”
