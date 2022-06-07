AURORA — The top seeded South Ridge baseball team took advantage of some wild pitching from No. 2 Cherry on Tuesday and beat the Tigers 7-2 to put themselves in the Section 7A title game on Thursday.
The loss put Cherry in the losers bracket, where they played Ely late Tuesday night.
The Tigers opened up the scoring in the top of the first inning when Isaiah Asuma was hit by a pitch, Sam Serna bunted him over to second, and Noah Asuma hit a sac fly to right to score the runner, giving Cherry a 1-0 lead.
The Panthers tried to tie the game in the home half of the first. Leadoff hitter Christian Pretasky put it in play and reached second. When he tried to advance to third, a perfect toss from Isaiah Asuma, to Carter Nelson then Noah Asuma at third cut him down.
Starting pitcher Beau Barry got a pair of ground outs to end the inning.
Barry reached on an infield hit in the top of the second but Panthers starter Aaron Bennett got a pair of ground outs to end the top of the second.
South Ridge could not get anything going in the home half of the second.
Noah Asuma hit a single in the top of the third for Cherry, but was picked off by Bennett.
The Panthers grabbed the lead in the home half of the third inning. The first three hitters walked and with the bases loaded, DH Carter Anderson hit an infield single to make it a 1-1 game.
Anderson went to second on a wild pitch and that put runners on second and third with one out. Bennett came to the plate and hit a sac fly to right field to make it a 2-1 Panthers lead.
Wyatt Olson then came across to score when Austin Archambeau hit a single. The Panthers led 3-1 heading into the fourth inning.
The Panthers brought Olson in to pitch, which meant they were saving Bennett for another contest.
The Tigers were able to get a run across in the top of the fourth when Mason Heitzman hit a single, stole second base, and scored when Nelson hit a single.
“We were able to get some runners on base,” Tigers coach Brian Kemp said. “We just couldn’t put them together.”
The Panthers busted the game open in the bottom of the fourth inning.
Three walks and an error led to two runs scoring and Kemp to change pitchers. Nelson came in to see if he could shut the Panthers down.
He gave up a RBI single to Josiah DeLoach before getting a pair of outs to end the inning.
The Panthers picked up three runs in the inning off one hit and two Tigers errors to grab a 6-2 lead.
Both teams went down in order in the fifth inning.
The Tigers were able to get a run when Kaleb Rinerson struck out but reached on a pass ball in the sixth but the Panthers got the Tigers out of the frame when Nelson struck out.
South Ridge added to their lead in the home half of the sixth when Bennett turned on a Nelson pitch and knocked it over the left field fence for a solo Home Run to make it 7-2.
The Tigers could not get anything going in the top of the seventh and the Panthers closed out the game when Sam Serna grounded out to short.
“Both teams only had five hits each,” Kemp said. “We just walked way too many hitters. I think we walked nine.”
The Tigers are not eliminated yet and Kemp knows that his squad has to be ready for whoever they faced in the night game
“We have to be ready to come out and play our game,” Kemp said.
Cherry faced off with Ely. Results from the late game will be in Thursday’s Mesabi Tribune.
