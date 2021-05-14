VIRGINIA – South Ridge was on fire at the plate with 14 hits en route to an 11-6 victory over Cherry.
Connor Bushbaum led the way for the Panthers with two hits (including an inside-the-park homer) and three RBI, while Jaxson Bennett went for two doubles, Aaron Bennett had two hits and Jackson O’Bey went 2-for-4 with three RBI.
Aaron Bennett went five strong innings on the hill for South Ridge to get the win. He fanned three, while allowing four runs (three earned) on four hits. Jayden Dawson took the loss for Cherry after 1-plus innings of work. He allowed four runs (two earned) on three hits, while fanning one and walking one.
Despite the Panthers dominating most of the game, Cherry took the lead with a run in the first before South Ridge took control of the contest in the bottom half of the frame.
Wyatt Olson’s single to right center field plated Bushbaum to tie the game at 1-1. The Panthers kept things going on O’Bey’s RBI single and a wild pitch that allowed O’Bey to score on the next at bat for a 3-1 South Ridge lead after the first.
In the bottom of the second, the Panthers chased Cherry starter Dawson from the game after a walk to start the inning. Josiah DeLoach kept the inning going with a single and a fielder’s choice enabled Jaxson Bennett to reach with Bushbaum stepping up to the plate.
Bushbaum delivered with a blast to centerfield that just went under the diving outfielder’s glove for a three-RBI, inside-the-park home run and a 6-1 Panthers lead.
South Ridge added two more as O’Bey connected for a single and advanced to second, which plated both Panthers to make it 8-1 after the second.
Pitcher Aaron Bennett and the Panthers kept Cherry off the board in the top of the third and added one more of their own in the bottom half of the third. Tate Niehaus led off with a single, while Christian Pretasky reached on a fielder’s choice.
This time DeLoach came through with an RBI double to plate Pretasky for a 9-1 Panthers advantage after the third.
Cherry rallied in the fourth as they sent seven batters to the plate. Mason Perkovich led off with a single before Kaleb Rhinerson walked. The Tigers’ Andrew Staples loaded the bases after being the beneficiary of an outfielder’s error.
Sam Serna took advantage with a RBI sacrifice that closed the deficit to 9-2.
Trailing by seven heading to the top of the fifth, Jake Koskela reached first on an error and eventually scored on a single to left field by Rhinerson to make it 9-3 after five innings complete.
The Panthers added a pair of insurance runs in the sixth as they sent seven hitters to the plate. Jaxson Bennett doubled to get things going and Wyatt Olson later walked to put runners on first and third. Aaron Bennett then drew a walk, which loaded the bases for O’Bey. The senior calmly stepped to the plate and singled to centerfield, which plated one South Ridge runner. Carter Anderson followed that up with an RBI single for an 11-3 Panthers lead.
Cherry rallied in the top of the seventh on a double by Beau Barry, Perkovich reaching on an error and a sacrifice grounder by Andrew Staples to bring in a run. Sam Serna added an RBI single to make it 11-5 and the Tigers got their final run on balk by relief pitcher Olson to close out the 11-6 contest.
Barry had a two hits (including a double), while Serna had two hits and two RBI and Rhinerson had one hit and one RBI.
Cherry 4
Warroad 0
At Virginia, Beau Barry tossed a one-hitter to lead Cherry past highly-ranked Warroad, 4-0, Friday in the Virginia Tournament.
Barry racked up 10 strikeouts and issued only two walks en route to the complete-game victory.
At the plate, Cherry put together a four-run fifth inning that included Noah Asuma, Barry and Kaleb Rhinerson hits. Asuma and Rhinerson each collected RBIs in the inning.
Barry had Warroad off balance for the entire game and his no-hit bid was spoiled by a Ty Culleton double in the fourth.
Cherry also got hits from Jake Koskela and Mason Perkovich in the fourth. Sam Serna and Trevor Graves picked up base knocks, while Koskela had the final hit in the seventh.
SOFTBALL
Virginia 18,
Carlton 6, F/5
At Virginia, the Blue Devils scored 15 of their 18 runs in the first two innings of Friday’s contest with Carlton, knocking off the Bulldogs 18-6 in five innings.
Leading the explosive offense for Virginia was Chance Colbert, going 3-4 with a triple, two RBIs, three runs scored and three stolen bases. Mary Skorich was 2-3 with two runs scored, an RBI and three stolen bases. Hailey Chavers ended her day going 2-2 with a walk, three runs scored, two RBIs and three bases stolen.
Ayla Lokken got the start for Virginia but only went one inning as Carlton dinged her for four runs on three hits and three walks. Lokken struck out one.
Grace Phenning came in on relief and went one and 1/3 innings giving up no hits and three walks. Allison Fink finished things out going the final two and 2/3 innings giving up one hit and one walk while fanning six.
Virginia will be back in action on Tuesday when they host South Ridge.
