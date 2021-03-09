EVELETH — The Golden Bears led South Ridge 37-33 about half way through the second stanza after a 3-pointer by Amara Wilcox and a bucket down low by Elli Jankila.
But South Ridge went on a 12-3 run, which was too much to overcome for Eveleth-Gilbert in what ended as a 49-46 loss.
“We had a couple bad turnovers,’’ head coach Karwin Marks said. “Momentum can swing in a hurry with turnovers. Every game all season that’s our main focus is turnovers, yet we still seem to struggle sometimes with them.’’
The Panthers used the run to take a 45-40 lead before the Golden Bears tried to battle back. Morgan Marks knocked down two big 3-pointers down the stretch to cut the deficit to 47-46. The last one coming with about 20 seconds to play.
South Ridge’s Adella Olesiak was immediately fouled and hit two free throws to make it 49-46.
Eveleth-Gilbert’s Wilcox apparently knocked down a tying 3-pointer with about 4 seconds to play, but the Bears had called a timeout about three seconds before that. After the timeout, the Bears were unable to get a shot off as time expired on the clock.
The team’s defense on sophomore Olesiak — a 1,000-point scorer — was a key to the Golden Bears playing so well.
“Morgan (Marks) her job tonight was to not let Adella Olesiak beat us.’’ Olesiak was held to six points, which included the final four free throws of the game. “She worked her butt off all night and hit some big shots for us.’’
The two evenly matched teams battled back and forth in the first half, with E-G being led by 11 points from Elli Jankila in the first stanza. The Bears also used several back-door cuts to get easy baskets. A field goal by Marks had South Ridge’s lead at just 15-14, but a 3-pointer by Phylesha Preston made it 18-14.
The Bears continued to smoothly run their offense with buckets by Lydia Delich, Anna Westby, Jankila and Cadyn Krmpotich, which put them up 24-23 at the break.
The trend continued in the second half with baskets by Delich and Jankila and a 3-pointer by Marks for a 31-25 E-G advantage.
Despite the lead, Preston continued to hurt the Bears with a total of five 3-pointers and 18 total points. She cooly knocked down her shots and calmly led the Panthers back.
“They just hit some wide open shots,’’ coach Marks said. “Their other shooters beat us. We wanted to force someone else to beat us and their other shooters came through.’’ Preston “was hitting shots in the corner. It’s hard to cover that.’’
Olesiak’s “been putting up the majority of their points. By far their leading scorer. I told Morgan that’s your job tonight. Don’t leave her. Stay next to her the whole game and she did. She didn’t come out one time.’’
Jankila played strong again inside and led the Bears with 15 points, while Marks had 11.
Asked about the team’s early offensive success, coach Marks said, “We got the ball into Elli like we wanted to. Morgan started hitting some shots, which really helped bring us to life a little bit. We were just a little sluggish.’’
After the intermission, the E-G offense wasn’t quite as successful.
“I think we tried to force it too much a little bit to Elli, especially in the second half.’’
“The offense works, but it’s all the little things within the offense. If we don’t do those little things, it’s not going to work,’’ the coach added. “When we do the little things right, it works really well. When we skip some steps and start taking shortcuts things don’t work. We just have to slow down and do the little things right.’’
E-G (11-6) hosts MI-B on Thursday.
South Ridge 23 26 — 49
Eveleth-Gilbert 24 22 — 46
SR: Svea Snickers 11, Alana Young 5, Phylesha Preston 18, Lauren Olson 7, Mercedes Lawrence 2, Adella Olesiak 6. 3-pointers: Young 1, Preston 5, Olson 1. Free throws: 8-12. Total fouls: 12. Fouled out: Snickers.
EG: Anna Westby 2, Lydia Delich 7, Amara Wilcox 6, Morgan Marks 11, Elli Jankila 15, Cadyn Krmpotich 5. 3-pointers: Wilcox 1, Marks 3. Free throws: 8-11. Total fouls: 10. Fouled out: None.
Mayer Lutheran 91,
MI-B 63
At Mayer, Minn., the No. 7-ranked Rangers trailed No. 6 Mayer Lutheran just 37-35 at halftime, but the second half was an entirely different story.
Mayer Lutheran made Mountain Iron-Buhl pay for poor decision making and not to good shooting in the second stanza, MI-B head coach Jeff Buffetta said, to come away with a 91-63 victory.
“Things kind of fell off in the last 10 minutes,’’ Buffetta said of the game that was closer than the scoreboard showed.
The Rangers were paced by Sage Ganyo who dropped in 30 points and Jordan Zubich who netted 13.
Mayer Lutheran was paced by 28 points from Emma Lade with 28 and Julie Carns with 23.
“They’re a good team,’’ Buffetta said. “They have some good athletes,’’ including a pair of girls over 6-feet tall in the middle.
MIB 35 28 — 63
ML 37 54 — 91
MIB: Jacie Kvas 2, Hali Savela 9, Jordan Zubich 13, Sage Ganyo 30, Ava Butler 5, Lauren Maki 4. 3-pointers: Savela 1, Zubich 1, Ganyo 4, Butler 1. Free throws: 10-14. Total fouls: 15. Fouled out: None.
ML: Morgan Chmielewski 17, Emma Lade 28, Stella Maass 6, Julie Carns 23, Willie Wachaholz 11, Madeline Guetzkow 6, Abby Maetzold 2. 3-pointers: Lade 3, Carns 1. Free throws: 9-13. Total fouls: 8. Fouled out: None.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Crosby-Ironton 76,
Virginia 74
At Virginia, the Blue Devils’ Mason Carlson was the game’s top scorer with 37 points, but it wasn’t quite enough as the visiting Rangers came away with a 76-74 victory Saturday.
Carlson’s effort included six 3-pointers. Virginia’s Jack Toman also hit for double figures with 13 points.
Crosby-Ironton (8-5) was led by Carsen Turk with 26 points.
C-I 37 39 — 76
Virginia 34 40 — 74
C-I: Carsen Turk 26, Gabe Kraemer 16, Frank Meyer 7, Dietrich Winegarner 12, Jordan Oehrlein 15. 3-pointers: Turk 6, Kraemer 2, Meyer 1. Free throws: 13-20. Total fouls: 11. Fouled out: None.
VHS: Logan Nordby 2, Nick Peters 8, Gavin Dahl 3, Dan Squires 6, Jack Toman 13, Mason Carlson 37, Ethan Hanover 3. 3-pointers: Dahl 1, Toman 1, Carlson 6. Free throws: 5-6. Total fouls: 17. Fouled out: None.
Greenway 65,
Ely 48
At Coleraine, JJ Hall led all scorers with 39 points as Greenway downed Ely Monday night, 65-48.
Ely, meanwhile, was paced by Joey Bianco with 29 points (including three 3-pointers), Emmett Faltesek with 14, Brock LaTourell with eight, Will Davies with four and Harry Simons with two.
The Raiders also got 12 points (all 3-pointers) from Westin Smith, eight points from Grant Hansen, and two points each from Michael Butterfield, Holden Hron and Mathias MacKnight.
