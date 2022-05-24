CHISHOLM — The South Ridge High School softball team picked a good time to put all three phases of the game together.
The Panthers got a good pitching performance from Svea Snickers, hit the ball just enough and played mistake-free softball on defense en route to a 6-1 victory over Chisholm in a Section 7A first-round contest Tuesday at Memorial Field.
It was South Ridge’s first game of the season without an error.
“I’m proud of them,” South Ridge coach Merle Kelley said. “We know we can do it, and it was a good time to start doing it.”
Snickers was a big reason for that. She tossed seven innings of three-hit ball, striking out seven, and more importantly, she only walked two.
It also helped that South Ridge got on the board first with a run in the first inning.
Olivia Spikeberg had an RBI single to get the Panthers off on the right foot.
“That was huge for us to score first,” Kelley said. “That was a big deal because when we score, our pitching is better, and our defense seems to play better.”
The Bluestreaks best chance to score came in the first inning, but Snickers never allowed Chisholm to put the barrel of the bat on the ball.
“We couldn’t get anything started,” Chisholm coach Don Quirk said. “We hit things at them weakly. They made the plays. We couldn’t barrel the ball up as well as we needed to, or as hard as we could have.
“They made the plays. We couldn’t get it going today.”
South Ridge then added single tallies in the second, third and fourth innings to take a 4-0 lead. Layla Reitmeier, Naomi Brewer and Snickers all had an RBI during those innings.
“The more runs we get and the further you get the lead, the better we play,” Kelley said. “It’s easier to play from ahead than it is from behind. The girls, that’s been our biggest struggle this year.
“We’ve gotten a few leads, then given them away. That’s what I told them. We can’t have that inning like we usually have with four or five errors. They didn’t. They played well.”
The way Snickers was pitching, Quirk knew it was going to be tough to come-from-behind.
“They kept putting up one run on us, but we stayed within range,” Quirk said. “We never had that chance to get back in it and put a little pressure on them. It was frustrating, but that’s softball.”
The Bluestreaks would finally get on the board in the fourth inning as Molly Sundquist singled, stole second and took third on a wild pitch. Lola Huhta singled her home, but Snickers stopped that rally in its tracks with a strikeout.
“That was huge to keep it at one,” Kelley said. “They had another runner at second. We did a good job making the routine plays and not worrying about anything. We had two out, and I wanted to make sure to get the out at first and not worry about the runner.
“That’s exactly what we did. Svea settled in and did a fantastic job today. She’s only a sophomore, and she did a fantastic job pitching and at the plate.”
After that, Chisholm only sent nine batters to the plate, and the Bluestreaks never got another hit.
“We were still only down three,” Quirk said. “We held them. We came back into the dugout 4-1 in the fifth, and we still had time. Nothing transpired.”
The Panthers put the game out of reach in the sixth by scoring two runs, one on an error and the second on a groundout by Spikeberg.
That sends South Ridge into the double-elimination portion of the tournament.
“That was our goal,” Kelley said. “I told them that we belong in that double-elimination tournament. If we go up and take care of the defensive side everything will fall into place. It did.
“They did a great job, every one of them. We had hits all the way down the lineup, and everybody made a play in the field.”
Abby Duchene pitched for Chisholm. She gave up six hits in seven innings of work. She fanned six and walked only two, but the Bluestreaks end their season with a 9-7 mark.
“I’m proud of this team,” Quirk said. “I liked these girls. They were a good team.”
Snickers finished with two hits for South Ridge
Jolene Quirk, Sundquist and Huhta had the Chisholm hits.
SR 111 102 0 — 6 6 0
CHS 000 100 0 — 1 3 4
South Ridge: Svea Snickers (W) and Rylee Young; Chisholm: Abby Duchene (L) and Torii Castagneri; 2B — Laya Reitmeier.
Cherry 15
Littlefork-Big Falls 0
ZIM — Lauren Staple pitched a four-inning perfect game, facing just 12 Viking hitters, as the Tigers won their first-round Section 7A playoff game Tuesday at McDavitt Park.
Staples struck out eight in the process as Cherry now advances into the double-elimination portion of the tournament.
Claire Cushman had two hits, with a triple and two RBI; Lydia Greenly had two hits, with a double and an RBI. Aimee Grotberg had a triple and three RBI.
Baseball
Monday
Cherry 27
Carlton 3
CHERRY — Noah Asuma hit two home runs and had three RBI as the Tigers pounded out 22 hits en route to the win over the Bulldogs Monday.
Isaiah Asuma had three hits, with a double and five RBI; Sam Serna had three hits, with two doubles and two RBI; Carter Nelson had three hits, with two doubles and three RBI; Andrew Staples had two hits and two RBI; Kaleb Rinerson had two, with a double; Beau Barry had two hits, both triples and three RBI; and Nick Serna had two hits, both doubles.
Jayden Dawson tossed two innings of no-hit ball. He struck out two and walked one. Nick Serna threw one inning, with a strikeout and walk, and Fleetwood worked one inning, giving up one hit. He struck out four and walked one.
