CHISHOLM — When Chisholm and South Ridge got together last year, the Bluestreaks ran a box-and-1 on Panther sharpshooter Adella Olesiak, and dared the other members of the team to beat them.
Oleksiak scored 17 points, but Chisholm worked its plan to perfection in a six-point victory.
When the two teams met at Bob McDonald Court, Olesiak got her points again, but this time, her teammates provided some support as South Ridge came away with a 59-55 victory Monday.
According to South Ridge coach Brad Olesiak, it was a good win for his team.
“We knew it would be tough,” Olesiak said. “It was the same as last year. They had their whole team come back. We did, too. It was the same position game as last year. It was nip-and-tuck all of the way.
“We struggled a little bit, but we made some free throws and executed enough down the stretch.”
Olesiak finished with 18 points. This time, Alana Young chipped in with 17 and Svea Snickers had 10. Rylee Young had seven points.
“Last year, they went into a box-and-one, but this year, Alana stepped up and made some big threes,” Olesiak said. “Rylee (Young) came out in the second half and made some big threes and made some defensive steals.
“It was huge. Last year, we didn’t have that. We’re getting some balance, and that’s what we need.”
The Panthers would go on to make seven 3-pointers in the first half to take a 36-33 lead into halftime.
South Ridge was forced to shoot from the outside because the Bluestreaks’ Tresa Baumgard was a defensive force, blocking a number of Panther shots in the first half.
“Tresa pretty much shut us down inside,” Olesiak said. “We haven’t had a lot of inside play all year. We’re working on that, and we hope to get better. It isn’t our game, but we’re working on it.
“She had a lot to do with that. She’s tough and does a good job.”
South Ridge would go on to make three more 3-pointers to start the second half to take a 45-37 lead.
It was those 3-pointers that broke Chisholm’s back.
“South Ridge had some good 3-point shooters, and we couldn’t close out fast enough on them to put enough pressure on them, so they would miss,” Chisholm coach Pam Pioske said. “That was the biggest thing for us was their 3-point shooting.”
After that, the Panthers would go scoreless for over four minutes, which allowed Chisholm to get back into the game.
The Bluestreaks scored seven-straight points to make it 45-42, then two free throws by Jordan Temple and 3-pointer by Ava Silvestrini tied the game 47-47.
Pioske liked the way her team responded after getting down by eight.
“They did well with the pressure,” Pioske said. “They didn’t let it get to them. Sometimes, when the other team starts taking a lead and they get the momentum, it’s hard to get that back.
“They did a good job at remaining calm, focused and doing what they needed to do on the floor.”
Chisholm took a one-point lead after a free throw by Baumgard, then the Bluestreaks took a 51-50 lead before Rylee Young drained a 3-pointer to make it 53-51.
At 53-52, Young made her second 3-pointer to make it 56-52.
Baumgard made two free throws to make it 56-54, then South Ridge made three free throws down the stretch compared to one for Chisholm to take that four-point lead.
The Bluestreaks did have a couple of opportunities to cut into the lead, but two 3-pointers came up short ending their comeback attempt.
“They were the shots we wanted to get, but we tried to take them too fast,” Pioske said. “They weren’t focused on the shot. We weren’t handling the ball well again. I’m not sure why, but lately, our passing has been poor this year.
“We’ve had many, many turnovers off poor passing. That happened at the end, too.”
Chisholm was led by Baumgard with 18 points. Temple had 11.
SR 36 23 — 59
CHS 33 22 — 55
South Ridge: Rylee Young 7, Svea Snickers 10, Paris FierkeLepp 5, Raina Schneider 2, Alana Young 17, Adella Olesiak 18.
Chisholm: Katie Pearson 2, Lola Huhta 1, Sofie Anderson 12, Hannah Kne 4, Jordan Temple 11, Ava Silvistrini 5, Amanda Bjortmont 2, Tresa Baumgard 18.
Total Fouls: South Ridge 24; Chisholm 21; Fouled Out: Alana Young; Free Throws: South Ridge 7-19; Chisholm 18-31; 3-pointers: Rylee Young 2, Snickers, Alana Young 5, Olesiak 4, Anderson 2, Temple 2, Silvestrini.
Cherry 47
Cromwell 45
CROMWELL — The Tigers put four players in double figures en route to the win over the Cardinals on the road Monday.
Jessa Schroetter, Courtney Sajdak and Jillian Sajdak all had 11 points. Lauren Staples finished with 10.
Sascha Korpela and Natalee Hakamaki both had 18 points for Cromwell.
CHS 27 20 — 47
CRHS 33 12 — 45
Cherry: Jessa Schroetter 11, Lauren Staples 10, Courtney Sajdak 11, Elle Ridge 4, Jillian Sajdak 11.
Cromwell: Sascha Korpela 18, Natalee Hakamaki 18, Brandi Collman 3, Andre Pocernich 3.
Total Fouls: Cromwell 17; Cherry 18; Fouled Out: Jillian Sajdak; Free Throws: Cromwell 14-23; Cherry 13-21; 3-pointers: Korpela, Hakamaki, Staples 2, Courtney Sajdak 2.
