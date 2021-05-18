VIRGINIA — A strong defensive core from South Ridge frustrated the Virginia softball team Tuesday as the Panthers downed the Blue Devils 6-1 at Rick Lanari Field.
South Ridge’s Adella Olesiak got the win in the circle, backed up by a Panthers’ defense that brought down every ball they could find. Offensively, the top four hitters in South Ridge’s lineup accounted for five of their six runs Tuesday, giving Olesiak the run support she needed.
The Panthers got things going in the top of the first inning with Rylee Young reaching on a one-out blooper to right field. She was then moved to third on a double to left-center from Olesiak.
Virginia’s Hailey Chavers made an outstanding diving catch in center field for the second out of the inning, but Young had just enough time to tag up and reach home, putting South Ridge up 1-0.
The Devils got a few runners on in the first two innings with Janie Potts reaching on a double in the first and Mary Skorich and Chavers each reaching on singles in the second, but the South Ridge defense kept Virginia off the board early before their offense came alive again in the third.
Pitcher Ayla Lokken served a one-out walk to Alana Young in the third. She then stole her way to second before coming home on a Virginia fielding error that allowed Rylee Young to also reach third. Rylee Young came home shortly after that with Olesiak being thrown out at first on a fielder’s choice.
The Devils had more chances to score in the third starting with a one-out single from Chance Colbert. A ground rule double from Potts put two runners in scoring position. Helen Phenning attempted to drive Colbert home but South Ridge made the defensive play, throwing her out at home to keep their three-run lead intact.
South Ridge tacked on another in the top of the fifth with Rylee Young reaching on a leadoff bunt turned error. After stealing her way to second and moving to third on a fielder’s choice, she was brought home on a bloop single to right by Mary Lisic, making it 4-0 Panthers.
The Devils tried a new pitcher in the top of the sixth with Grace Phenning coming in for Lokken but the Panthers quickly took advantage to add another run.
Kaija Snickers reached on a one-out walk before moving to second on the fielder’s choice. With two outs, Phenning threw back-to-back wild pitches that allowed Snickers to move to third and then home for the score.
Virginia head coach Bob Cohn made another pitching change with Allison Fink tasked with earning the last out. Fink did what she had to do and grabbed the strikeout on Rylee Young to end the inning.
South Ridge wasn’t done scoring quite yet as they added one more in the seventh inning. Olesiak led things off with a triple to right field, setting herself up well for the incoming score.
The runner on third, Lisic flew out to center field, allowing Olesiak to tag up and make her way home. Fink kept the damage to a minimum after that, allowing just one more baserunner before recording the final two outs.
The Devils came into the bottom of the seventh facing a new pitcher in Lisic with Cohn changing up hitting order as well to get some fresh faces in.
Chavers led things off with a double to left-center field and was moved to third with Mattelyn Seppi hitting into the play at first. One out recorded, Fink hit a well-hit ball to the Panthers’ second baseman, scored Chavers and beat out the throw to reach first, putting Virginia on the board for the first time all game, 6-1.
That was all the Devils could muster, however, as Colbert and Potts flew out to end the contest.
On the loss, head coach Bob Cohn said his squad just didn’t have what they needed in order to stay competitive with a solid South Ridge team.
“The girls just weren’t fired up tonight,” Cohn said. “They came in and I’m not sure if they took South Ridge too lightly or what it was. We knew they were a decent team coming in and our girls just didn’t have it tonight. We had some good swings, hit some pretty good balls but South Ridge was the better team tonight.”
Defensively, a few miscues allowed the Panthers to extend their lead, something uncharacteristic for Virginia as of late.
“We threw the ball around a little bit too much today. We’ve been playing decent softall the last few games so those mistakes changed the way we had to play. We were down four or five runs so we couldn’t bunt or steal. We had to go for the big inning and that changes everything.”
On their solid final inning that saw one runner cross home plate, Cohn said it was a bright spot for the young players that came in and made things happen.
“We gave a couple other kids a chance to hit and we saw some good things. I think the older kids better look at this now and realize we have some younger girls ready to play for us and if we have to start making some changes then we’ll start doing that.”
Virginia (5-10) will head to Two Harbors on Thursday before traveling to Duluth Marshall on Friday.
Eveleth-Gilbert 16
Two Harbors 2, F/5
At Eveleth, the Golden Bears scored all 16 of their runs in the third inning as they powered past Two Harbors 16-2 in five innings.
Lydia Delich led the way in the circle and at the plate for Eveleth-Gilbert. Offensively, the sophomore went 3-4 with three RBIs. Pitching wise, Delich gave up just four hits and struck out six in five innings of work.
The Bears had six players in total with multiple hits. Anna Westby was 2-3 with three RBIs and Joey Westby was 2-3 with two RBIs. Lauren Lautigar, Afton Roberts, Emily Kemp and Brooke Thyen all collected two hits each on the day.
On the win, Bears head coach Paula Dundas praised her squad for the strong hitting as well as the dominant third inning.
“We were hitting the ball well all game and getting people on base,” Dundas said. “Everyone was thinking going into the third that something was going to happen and it did. The girls broke things open right there and looked good doing it.”
Monday’s Doubleheader
Duluth Denfeld 5, 11
Eveleth-Gilbert 4, 1
At Duluth, the Golden Bears dropped both games of a doubleheader Monday with the Hunters, falling 5-4 in game one before dropping game two 11-1 in five innings.
In the opener, Eveleth-Gilbert found themselves with a 4-3 lead heading into the bottom of the seventh, but some untimely mistakes lost them the game, including a walk, a hit batter and a fielding error.
At the plate, Afton Roberts was 2-4, while Anna Beaudette recorded two RBIs in the loss. Delich took the lossi nt he circle giving up five runs on five hits while striking out nine.
“Lydia pitched well,” Dundas said. “She had a good day but we couldn’t close it out. Mistakes happen.”
In game two, Denfeld was all over Eveleth-Gilbert, a disappointing turnaround after the close loss.
Anna Westby finished the game 2-2. Ava Thompson and Delich each collected hits.
Thompson got the start for the Bears and took the loss after four and 1/3 innings of work. Marissa Anderson and Delich both came in on relief duty.
“After a close game I wanted to see how we’d come back and it looked like we weren’t quite ready to play yesterday,” Dundas said. “That first game we definitely beat ourselves with some untimely mistakes but we weren’t prepared in the second game. Looking ahead, the girls are ready to take each game one at a time and not dwell on these losses.”
Eveleth-Gilbert (8-9) will travel to South Ridge on Thursday.
