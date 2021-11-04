MOUNTAIN IRON – The Mountain Iron-Buhl cross country team will send two athletes to Saturday’s state meet and both are excited about their potential heading into the biggest races of their high school careers.
Senior Jeffrey “JD” Kayfes finished as section runner-up to earn his way to state while sophomore Liz Nelson finished fourth in the girls race. Both have prior state experience but head coach Alicia Nelson says their experiences at sections were polar opposites.
“JD was pretty ecstatic,” Nelson said. “He ran a pretty comfortable race. He cruised into the finish line at the end for second and I can say he did a really great job. He was happy with his race but I think he’s ready to go faster down at state.”
For Liz, the race changed when twin sister Kate fell and was taken out of contention for state. Still, Liz finished strong and advanced without her sister by her side.
“Kate fell over a branch that was sticking out and then it kind of became a different story for Liz. She changed her mindset and she wasn’t as excited and Kate was on her mind the rest of the race. But she kept going and pushed to the finish to get a spot at state.”
Coach Nelson says this week’s practices have been pretty relaxing with the focus being on mentally preparing for the big race on Saturday
“They had one tough practice this week but the rest has been pretty easy after that. Everyone is fired up to go down to state and I think the kids are ready at this point.”
Kayfes ran a 5K time of 16:59.6 at sections, but two years ago his PR was about 15 seconds faster. Going into Saturday, the goal for Kayfes is to finish out his high school career by breaking that PR.
“He’s definitely looking at his times right now. He wants that lower time and he’s been chasing that PR for two years now. Not having that PR for so long, it’s something he wants to check off his list. The way he ran so relaxed at sections, I think he can shatter that PR if he’s running his best race at state.”
On his entire high school career, Nelson says there’s no better way for Kayfes to end his career than competing with the state’s best.
“He’s very excited for one last meet. He’s had such a great, long high school career. He knows he’s done well and impressed people so I think he’s really excited that he gets to finish things off at state.”
For Liz Nelson, running at state without her sister will be a different feeling but she knows it’ll be exciting to have Kate cheering her on from the sidelines.
“She’s really excited to just get out and run. Kate’s excited for her too and Liz knows it and she’s counting on that. She’s excited to run with the top girls in the state and I think she can put together a great race.”
At sections, Nelson was beaten out by a pair of freshmen in South Ridge’s Addison Burckhardt and Mesabi East’s Aubree Skelton. She was also taken by surprise by Ely seventh grader Molly Brophy, who finished runner-up in just her second varsity race ever. With tough competition surrounding Nelson, her coach believes she’s better off for running with tough competitors all year round.
“There were some surprises in that section race with the girl from Ely. But we knew South Ridge and Mesabi East would be up in the front as well. Liz knows they’re strong runners and that the state meet is going to be filled with more runners just like that. It’s a different kind of race but she’s excited to tackle it.”
Mother to Kate and Liz as well as Rock Ridge senior Aaron Nelson, coach Nelson noted the unique connection she has as a coach but also as a parent to a few of the runners on the course. Experiencing the state meet from both angles with coaching Liz earlier in the day before cheering on Aaron in the Class AA boys race is an opportunity she never could have imagined.
“It’s just amazing as a parent. I feel like they’ve put in all this hard work and have really done it on their own without me. If I’ve done anything, it’s getting them to love to run. The work has definitely been from them and they want to do this so bad. It’s exciting as a parent and I’m glad I get to be along for the ride.”
For both of her MI-B runners, Nelson says the prior state experience should be a boon as they get ready to take on the course at St. Olaf.
“They know what to expect. Getting to see it a few years back with Aaron, watching him, then watching Kate and Liz, they’re very familiar with the course and how it runs. I think that prior experience will take out some of the nerves and allow them to run the best they can.”
Reflecting on her first year as head coach, Nelson says it’s been a great run from start to finish.
“These kids make it so easy on me and I’m excited I got the chance to coach them this year and be a part of their experience. They’re just such positive, upbeat, hard working kids so it’s very easy to coach them. It’s a great atmosphere to be around and I never have to question if they’re trying their hardest out there.”
When it comes to race time on Saturday, Nelson says the message to her runners is a simple one.
“This week has been a lot of mental work. They can go faster than they think they can. Now it’s about breaking that mental barrier. I’ve told them that if they push past the mental barrier, they can do just about anything on that course.”
Saturday’s Class A boys state meet will begin at noon while the Class A girls will run after at 1 p.m.
