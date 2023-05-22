VIRGINIA—The Ely baseball team managed to outhit Rock Ridge during Monday’s contest at Frandsen Bank & Trust Field, but those hits didn’t translate to runs as the Wolverines blanked the Timberwolves 4-0 to start the week.
Dylan Hedley got the start on the mound and picked up the win for Rock Ridge, throwing 4.1 innings of scoreless ball on five hits. He struck out five. Carter Mavec closed out the final 2.2 innings, giving up just a walk while striking out three.
The bulk of Rock Ridge’s scoring came home off the bat of Sawyer Hallin, who went 2-3 on the day with three RBIs.
While the final score showed zero for the Timberwolves, Ely threatened to score early but couldn’t push anything across in the first inning. Caid Chittum and Preston Hines reached on back-to-back singles that put runners on the corners for Ely with two outs.
Chittum attempted to steal home from third, but the throw and tag made it in time to end the inning.
Whenever Ely threatened, Rock Ridge turned things around and put runs on the board in the following half inning. In the bottom of the first John Kendall reached on a leadoff walk, stole his way to second and then moved to third on a throwing error. Ninety feet from home, Kendall came in when Griffin Dosan popped up to right, allowing the runner to tag up and score.
With Hallin now up and Hedley on second (who reached earlier on a walk), the Rock Ridge first baseman delivered with a single right up the middle to score the next runner, 2-0.
Hedley and Ely starter Drew Marolt exchanged 1-2-3 innings in the second and Ely found their next best scoring opportunity in the top of the third inning. Elliot Levens got things started with a single to right and then moved to second when Sam Leeson dropped a bunt single to reach safely.
A fielder’s choice allowed both runners to advance, putting two in scoring position with just one out. Hedley got the second out after putting down Logan Loe on strikes. Chittum then hit into a routine play at third with Rock Ridge stopping another Ely threat.
Just like in the first, the defensive work to stop the Timberwolves turned into offense for the Wolverines. Kendall started the third after reaching on an error charged to the Ely third baseman. Tate Uhan then reached after taking a walk.
Kendall was thrown out on a fielder’s choice putting Uhan on second and Hedley on first. With Griffin Dosan at the plate, the pair both stole a base to create the next threat. Marolt got the strikeout on Dosan, but that brought up Hallin.
An almost identical hit to his one in the first inning, Hallin knocked one right up the middle to score both runners, putting Rock Ridge in the driver’s seat with a four-run cushion. With Hallin providing in both of his first two at bats, Rock Ridge head coach Jamie Lindseth said after the game that the senior displayed solid situational awareness to aid his team.
“We got a few guys into scoring position and Sawyer managed to bring them home,” Lindseth said. “Some guys are trying to do too much. Strikeouts won’t do you any good when you have guys on. Infield pop ups won’t do you any good either. Situational hitting is important and Sawyer did it to a T today. I thought he had a really good game and he definitely picked us up when we needed him to.”
Watching his team give up a pair of runs after they threatened to score themselves in the inning before, Ely head coach Frank Ivancich said hard luck situations like that have been a recurring storyline for the Timberwolves this season.
“We talked to the guys about locking in for the whole game,” Ivancich said. “We just struggled when we had guys in scoring position. In the third we had two chances to bring them home and we just couldn’t and then they turn around and put two on the board against us. Hitting wise, it’s something we’ve seen all year.
“I’m confident that things will turn for us. If you’re around baseball enough, you know that luck is going to turn. So when we aren’t getting those hits, it’s important to relish those situations and work on body language. When you play a good team like Rock Ridge, their guys are going to strike you out. We have to work on putting the strikeouts behind us and coming up the next time ready to battle. If you feel sorry for yourself, it’s not going to make it any easier on you the next at bat.”
After taking the 4-0 lead, Hedley fired off a quick 1-2-3 inning in the fourth to move things into the fifth inning. The senior gave up just one more hit in the top of the fifth before Mavec started his relief stint.
Neither team threatened much for the rest of the game. Rock Ridge returned a couple of the errors gifted to them by Ely in the top of the sixth. Chittum reached on a one-out error charged to Wolverine third baseman Aiden Bird. After the off throw, the senior Hedley (now at shortstop) was able to have a chat with the freshman and bring things back down to earth.
“For Dylan to come over and show his leadership that way, I thought it was really good to see,” Lindseth said. “That’s not something that’s going to make a difference just today but it’ll pay dividends for the next three years for the young freshman.
“That’s what you want to see where your leaders step up and help out where they should. I’d expect nothing less from someone like Dylan. After a throw like that, sometimes the body language might change and it’s easy to get down. One error certainly isn’t the sum of someone’s whole season. I thought Aiden picked himself right back up after that and got going so that was good.”
Both Marolt and Mavec finished on the mound for their teams during relatively uneventful late innings. Ivancich said Marolt pitched a solid game after finding a way to settle down after a couple rough patches early.
“I thought he pitched a great game. You give up a couple walks in the first and some runs come in. Once he settled in he was throwing fine. I thought he did a nice job of moving past those early innings for us.”
On the team’s pitching as a whole, Lindseth thought the performances of Hedley and Mavec complimented each other nicely.
“We wanted to get Dylan in and out early so we can use him again this week and we wanted Mavec on the mound for a while but we just haven’t had things line up right for it. Today we got him in and I thought they both pitched pretty well. We had one walk all game so I thought both of them did what we needed them to do.”
With a week until playoffs, both teams said this week will be all about tuning things up as the final stretch approaches.
“We’ve had a mental grind with the shortened season,” Ivancich said. “A couple weekends ago we had a rough Saturday at the end of a seven game stretch and we’re hoping that helps us build for the playoffs. We know we can play with a team like South Ridge. We just had a great game with Cherry the other night. We’re capable of playing great baseball but it’s just a matter of pulling it all together. Hopefully this week will get us ready for next week.”
Ely closes out the regular season hosting International Falls today and traveling to Two Harbors on Thursday. Rock Ridge hosts Pequot Lakes today and Deer River on Wednesday before traveling to Pine City on Thursday.
“They’re all big games for us,” Lindseth said. “Deer River is our last conference game and we’d like to wrap up the conference title. Pequot and Pine City are both right behind us in the QRF so section seedings are definitely on the table. It’s going to be a tough week but it’s a good week to have going into the playoffs. We’ll have to learn on the fly since we won’t have much practice time but that’s sometimes a good way to learn.”
Mountain Iron-Buhl 14,
Cook County 1, F/5
GRAND MARAIS—The Mountain Iron-Buhl baseball team cruised past hosting Cook County this past Thursday, winning 14-1 in five innings.
Brant Tiedeman got the win on the mound for the Rangers, giving up the one run on two hits and three walks. He struck out four in five innings.
At the plate, TJ DuChamp was 2-4 while Evan Anderson had a double to lead MI-B. Damian Tapio, Tiedeman, Rylen Niska, Nolan Dunn and DuChamp all scored two runs each.
Deer River 14,
Mountain Iron-Buhl 7
MOUNTAIN IRON—Trailing 5-2 after six innings, the Mountain Iron-Buhl baseball team saw things get out of hand on Friday, giving up nine runs to Deer River in the top of the seventh.
The Rangers got five back in the home half of the final inning, but it wasn’t enough as the Warriors came out on top 14-7.
Brant Tiedeman led at the plate for the Rangers with a pair of singles. Damian Tapio finished with a hit and three runs scored.
