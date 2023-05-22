VIRGINIA—The Ely baseball team managed to outhit Rock Ridge during Monday’s contest at Frandsen Bank & Trust Field, but those hits didn’t translate to runs as the Wolverines blanked the Timberwolves 4-0 to start the week.

Dylan Hedley got the start on the mound and picked up the win for Rock Ridge, throwing 4.1 innings of scoreless ball on five hits. He struck out five. Carter Mavec closed out the final 2.2 innings, giving up just a walk while striking out three.

