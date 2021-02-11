NASHWAUK — In 2010, both Lindsey Kingsbury and Elizabeth Sletten cracked the 1,000-point mark for the Nashwauk-Keewatin High School girls basketball team.
They were the only two Spartan players to accomplish that feat.
Madi Owens is now a member of that elite club.
The Nashwauk-Keewatin senior scored 21 points, including that 1,000th point, as the Spartans cruised to a 62-18 victory over Northeast Range in high school girls basketball action Thursday at the Nashwauk-Keewatin High School Gymnasium.
Getting 1,000 points was the furthest thing on Madi’s mind, but when her father and coach, Dan Owens, looked back on her previous seasons, their thoughts to a 180-degree turn.
“We didn’t look at it that much until this year when we looked at the points,” Dan Owens said “We went, ‘Gee, she only needs 93.’ It was like, ‘We can do it.’ We were hoping the pandemic didn’t mess it up and cut the season short.
“It was a great moment. They were probably the four hardest points she’s scored in her whole life, but once she got those, the pressure was off. I’m proud of her.”
Dan Owens did his best to keep her focused.
“I didn’t say much to her today,” Dan Owens said. “I didn’t want to get into her head, or say anything to her. I told her to go play her game, do what you always do and don’t dwell on it.
“She did. Her teammates have been so great about helping her, carrying her through and supporting her. A large part of why she got that point was because of her teammates.”
Dan Owens may not have brought it up, but Madi couldn’t keep her mind off of it.
“It was something I was thinking about because it hasn’t happened in 11 years,” Madi Owens said. “I’m the third girl from Nashwauk to get it. I was feeling a little bit of everything tonight — excitement, nervousness.
“The support of my team kept me going. I need to thank my team, my coaches and all of the fans.”
Johnnie Waldvogel, who scored 25 points, started the scoring for the Spartans, then Owens hit two early free throws to give 998 points.
The reality of the accomplishment was starting to set in.
“I was thinking, ‘Oh my gosh, two more,’” Madi Owens said. “My team came up to me and be like, ‘Hey, three more. Hey, two more.’ It was exciting. I got a rush of adrenaline after that.”
With the score 12-2, Owens dribbled down the lane, then took a running jump shot that hit nothing but net, ending her run for the 1,000-point club.
“It was a last-minute play,” Madi Owens said. “I was like, ‘Hey, let’s do this,’ and it ended up working. I was like, ‘Oh, my gosh, that was it.’ When I realized it, it was exciting.”
The Spartans went on to take a 34-7 lead at the half, then they kept up the pressure and pulled further away in the second half.
Nashwauk-Keewatin has struggled somewhat this season, so to get to 1,000 points and win the game, made it more special for Madi Owens.
“That made it so much better, so much more exciting, with all of that adrenaline going through us,” Madi Owens said. “It felt good to stick it to a team, which is something we haven’t done in a while.
“It felt good.”
Her father agreed.
“We have struggled a little bit,” Dan Owens said. “We’ve been in many of our games this year, losing to Bigfork by two and a couple of others by six. Cherry was a tough team, and they took it to us.
“We told the girls in the locker room that if we get a chance to play hard and put up some points, do it. Don’t back off. Go ahead and play your game. We’ve taken our shellackings over the years, so it’s nice when they can put some points up.”
The Nighthawks were led by Morgan Bush with six points, and Natalie Nelmark with five.
NER 7 11 — 18
NK 34 31 — 65
Northeast Range: Aili Bee 3, Morgan Bush 6, Maizy Sundblad 2, Natalie Nelmark 5, Else Bee 2.
Nashwauk-Keewatin: Misty Bozich 8, Johnnie Waldvogel 25, Madi Owens 21, Kiera Clusiau 2, Emily Wiliams 5, Jazzlyn Svaleson 5.
Total Fouls: Northeast Range 10; Nashwauk-Keewatin 5; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: Northeast Range 1-4; Nashwauk-Keewatin 8-10; 3-pointers: Aili Bee, Waldvogel, Owens 2.
Boys Swimming
Rock Ridge 57
Hibbing 37
VIRGINIA — The Wolverines used their depth once again to down the Bluejackets in the dual meet Thursday.
Hibbing got wins from Aaron Hadrava, Luke Pocquette, William Stenson and Copper Emerson in the 200 medley relay; Stenson in the 200 individual medley; Stenson, Emerson, Ben Philips and Pocquette in the 200 freestyle relay; and Hadrava in the 100 backstroke.
Rock Ridge got wins from Leif Sundquist in the 200 and 500 freestyles; Gunnar George in the 50 freestyle; Andrew Bird in the 100 freestyle; Nathan Spiering in the 100 breaststroke; and Gunnar George, Owen Engel, Bird and Sundquist in the 400 freestyle relay.
Rock Ridge 57, Hibbing 37
200 medley relay — 1. Hibbing (Aaron Hadrava, Luke Pocquette, William Stenson, Cooper Emerson), 1:44.14; 2. Rock Ridge (Owen Engel, Nathan Spiering, Gunnar George, Andrew Bird), 1:45.46; 3. Rock Ridge (Tye Hiltunen, Aiden Hecimovich, Leighton Ongalo, Cameron Johnson), 1:54.03.
200 freestyle — 1. Leif Sundquist, RR, 1:55.44; 2. Harrison Logan, RR, 2:00.84; 3. Ben Philips, H, 2:01.79.
200 individual medley — 1. Stenson, H, 2:09.88; 2. Hecimovich, RR, 2:20.31; 3. Bodi George, RR, 2:24.14.
50 freestyle — 1. Gunnar George, RR, 22.71; 2. Emerson, H, 23.32; 3. Spiering, RR, 24.06.
100 butterfly — 1. Stenson, H, 55.20; 2. Ongalo, RR, 1:02.25; 3. Bodi George, RR, 1:02.76.,
100 freestyle — 1. Bird, RR, 51.12; 2. Emerson, H, 51.30; 3. Engel, RR, 51.74.
500 freestyle. — 1. Sundquist, RR, 5:33.59; 2. Logan, RR, 5:37.66; 3. Kellen Fisher, H, 6:19.63.
200 freestyle relay — 1. Hibbing (Stenson, Emerson, Philips, Pocquette), 1:32.37; 2. Rock Ridge (Gunnar George, Spiering, Bird, Sundquist), 1:32.47; 3. Rock Ridge (Engel, John Kendall, Hecimovich, Johnson), 1:38.17.
100 backstroke — 1. Hadrava, H, 1:01.77; 2. Hiltunen, RR, 1:07.74; 3. Kendall, RR, 1:11.66.
100 breaststroke — 1. Spiering, RR, 1:10.80; 2. Ben Riipinen, H, 1:12.34; 3. Pocquette, H, 1:12.44.
400 freestyle relay — 1. Rock Ridge (Gunnar George, Engel, Bird, Sundquist), 3:25.16; 2. Rock Ridge (Johnson, Ongalo, Bodi George, Hecimovich), 3:40.90; 3. Hibbing (Hadrava, Ben Philips, Mathew Philips, Riipinen), 3:56.33.
