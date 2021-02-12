NASHWAUK — In 2010, both Lindsey Kingsbury and Elizabeth Sletten cracked the 1,000-point mark for the Nashwauk-Keewatin High School girls basketball team.
They were the only two Spartan players to accomplish that feat.
Madi Owens is now a member of that elite club.
The Nashwauk-Keewatin senior scored 21 points, including that 1,000th point, as the Spartans cruised to a 62-18 victory over Northeast Range in high school girls basketball action Thursday at the Nashwauk-Keewatin High School Gymnasium.
Getting 1,000 points was the furthest thing on Madi’s mind, but when her father and coach, Dan Owens, looked back on her previous seasons, their thoughts turned to the possibility of getting there.
“We didn’t look at it that much until this year when we looked at the points,” Dan said. “We went, ‘Gee, she only needs 93.’ It was like, ‘We can do it.’ We were hoping the pandemic didn’t mess it up and cut the season short.
“It was a great moment. Those were probably the four toughest points she’s scored in her life, but once she got those, the pressure was off. I’m proud of her.”
Coach Owens did his best to keep her focused. He did that by staying out of the way.
“I didn’t say much to her,” Dan said. “I didn’t want to get into her head, or say anything to her. I told her to go play her game, do what you always do and don’t dwell on it.
“That’s what she did. Her teammates have been so great about helping her, carrying her through and supporting her. A large part of why she got that point was because of her teammates.”
Coach Owens may not have brought it up, but Madi couldn’t keep her mind off of it.
“It was something I was thinking about because it hasn’t happened in 11 years,” Madi said. “I’m the third girl from Nashwauk to get it. I was feeling a little bit of everything tonight — excitement, nervousness.
“The support of my team kept me going. I need to thank my team, my coaches and all of the fans.”
Johnnie Waldvogel, who scored 25 points, started the scoring for the Spartans, then Owens hit two early free throws to give her 998 points.
The reality of the accomplishment was starting to sink in.
“I was thinking, ‘Oh my gosh, two more,’” Madi said. “My team came up to me and said, ‘Hey, three more. Hey, two more.’ It was exciting. I got a rush of adrenaline after that.”
With the score 12-2, Owens dribbled down the right side of the lane, then took a running jump shot that hit nothing but net. At 11:15, Madi ended her run for the 1,000-point club.
“It was a last-minute play,” Madi said. “I was like, ‘Hey, let’s do this,’ and it ended up working. I was like, ‘Oh, my gosh, that was it.’ When I realized it, it was exciting.”
The Spartans went on to take a 34-7 lead at the half, then they kept up the pressure and pulled further away in the second half.
Nashwauk-Keewatin has struggled somewhat this season, so to get to 1,000 points and win the game, made it more special for Madi.
“That made it so much better, so much more exciting, with all of that adrenaline going through us,” Madi said. “It felt good.”
Her father agreed.
“We have struggled a little bit,” Dan said. “We’ve been in many of our games this year, losing to Bigfork by two and a couple of others by six. Cherry was a tough team, and they took it to us.
“We told the girls in the locker room that if we get a chance to play hard and put up some points, do it. Don’t back off. Go ahead and play your game. We’ve taken our shellackings over the years, so it’s nice when they can put up some points.”
The Nighthawks were led by Morgan Bush with six points, and Natalie Nelmark with five.
NER 7 11 — 18
NK 34 31 — 65
Northeast Range: Aili Bee 3, Morgan Bush 6, Maizy Sundblad 2, Natalie Nelmark 5, Else Bee 2.
Nashwauk-Keewatin: Misty Bozich 8, Johnnie Waldvogel 25, Madi Owens 21, Kiera Clusiau 2, Emily Wiliams 5, Jazzlyn Svaleson 5.
Total Fouls: Northeast Range 10; Nashwauk-Keewatin 5; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: Northeast Range 1-4; Nashwauk-Keewatin 8-10; 3-pointers: Aili Bee, Waldvogel, Owens 2.
Girls Basketball
Hibbing 51
Duluth East 43
DULUTH — Haley Hawkinson scored 23 points to lead the Bluejackets to the eight-point victory over the Greyhounds on the road Thursday.
Fanci Williams added 13 points for Hibbing, and Jacie Clusiau had seven.
Ashlynne Guenther had 22 points for Duluth East. Sydney Zwak and Rylee Stevens both had seven.
HHS 19 32 — 51
DE 19 24 — 43
Hibbing: Haley Hawkinson 23, Fanci Williams 13, Jacie Clusiau 7, Nora Petrich 4, Reese Aune 2, Makenzie Clough 2.
Duluth East: Ashlynne Guenther 22, Rylee Stevens 7, Sydney Zwak 7, Regan Juenenmann 5, Kaitlyn Kuklock 2.
Total Fouls: Hibbing 19; Duluth East 19; Fouled Out: Williams, Emma Horyza; Free Throws: Hibbing 17-21; Duluth East 12-23; 3-pointers: Hawkinson, Clusiau, Stevens 2, Juenenmann.
