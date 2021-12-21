Overtime goal lifts Rock Ridge over Superior

EVELETH — The Rock Ridge boys hockey team hosted Superior at the Hippodrome in Eveleth on Tuesday night.
The Wolverines ran into a hot goaltender but an overtime goal by Brandt Tiedeman gave Rock Ridge the 2-1 win.
“That goalie was tough,” Rock Ridge head coach Ben Johnson said. “He wasn’t letting anything get by.”
The teams played the first two periods of hockey scoreless. Spartans netminder Trevor Soderlund kicked out 22 shots in the first two periods while Rock Ridge’s Ian Kangas turned aside 13 from the Spartans.
“Ian was playing well in the net for us,” Johnson said.
The Wolverines got the scoring started at 3:30 in the third period. Putting pressure on the Spartans net, Dylan Hedley picked up a rebound and fired it past Soderlund to give Rock Ridge a 1-0 lead.
With time running out in the third period the Spartans’ Kell Piggott picked up a loose puck and beat Kangas to tie the game at one with just 2:05 left to play in regulation.
“That was a tough goal.” Johnson said. “The thing I liked is that we didn’t panic.”
The horn sounded to end regulation time with a 1-1 tie. After a short break the teams faced off for the eight minute sudden death overtime.
Four minutes into the extra frame Tiedeman picked up a loose puck and had nothing but an open net to fire at and win the game for the Wolverines.
“It was a nice win,” Johnson said. “We worked hard out there and it paid off.”
Kangas in the Wolverines net kicked out 20 Spartan shots. Soderlund turned away 44 Rock Ridge shots.
The Wolverines will now be off until next Tuesday when they host Mound Westonka.
“We will get some work done before next Tuesday,” Johnson said. Next week we have three games in three days.”
Johnson knows his squad will be ready for the onslaught of games.
“They are putting the work in,” Johnson said. “They want to get better every game. It's still early in the season.”
SHS 0 0 1 0 — 1
RR 0 0 1 1 — 2
First Period — No scoring
Second Period — No Scoring
Third period — RR, Dylan Hedley (Keegan Ruedebusch, Brant Tiedeman) 3:30; 2. SHS, Kell Piggott (Carson Gotelaere, Braydon Hurtig) 14:27;
Overtime: 3, RR, Brandt Tiedeman (Ruedebusch, Branden Tiedeman) 4:04;
Goalie Saves — SHS, Trevor Soderlund 12-10-15-7 — 44; RR, Ian Kangas 7-6-6–1 — 20;
Penalties — SHS 11-22; RR 6-12;
