MOUNTAIN IRON — The Rangers head into the 2021 volleyball season with a mixture of veteran and less-experienced players.
Mountain Iron-Buhl will also have a new mentor on the bench as MI-B graduate Patricia Overbye begins her first year of coaching.
The Rangers will be looking to replace 2020 graduates Paris Pontinen and Sidney Mattila as they begin the new season.
The key returners looking to do that include Jacie Kvas, Maleah Milton, Sage Ganyo and Hali Savela.
Others expected to contribute are Gabby Lira, Zoe Bialzcak and Desi Milton.
Overbye likes what she sees on the court so far.
“We have a great group of athletic girls in our squad that will be able to lead by example for the year. We will be young in some spots, but we do have older girls returning that I believe will be able to contribute so we can make it far in the playoffs.’’
MI-B will utilize its team strength of being very competitive and having great team chemistry.
“Most of them play multiple sports and know what it takes to win,’’ Overbye said.
Asked about a team weakness, she said the Rangers are younger in some areas.
“But that is something we are working on. With the guidance of the older girls on the team, I believe it will work out throughout the season.’’
As far as who is the favorite to win Section 7A, Overbye said many teams will be in the hunt.
“Our section is full of schools that are highly competitive in multiple sports. I do not doubt that Section 7A will have a competitive section playoff with all the athletic and competitive players.’’
