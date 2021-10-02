AURORA — The Mesabi East football team ran into a “buzzsaw” on Friday night.
That buzzsaw was Moose Lake/Willow River running back Logan Orvedahl.
The senior rushed the ball 15 times for 251 yards, scoring five touchdowns and adding a pair of two point conversion runs, leading the Rebels to a 64-0 win over the Giants.
“Give them credit,” Giants coach Steve Grams said. “There is a reason why they are probably one of the top ten teams in the state.”
The Rebels grabbed an early 6-0 lead when quarterback Adam Neumann hit Kaden Robbins with a 45-yard touchdown pass. The point after failed.
Orvedahl scored his first touchdown of the game on the next Moose Lake/Willow River possession when he scored on a 10-yard run. The Giants stopped the two point conversion run and it was a 12-0 contest.
The Rebels defensive line took over in the second quarter, forcing the Giants to punt the ball. Moose Lake/Willow River gave the ball back to Orvedahl, who rushed behind a big offensive line to pay dirt. He scored on runs of three, two, and 28 yards.
The Rebels closed out the first half scoring when Neumann hit Landin Kurhajetz with a five-yard pass for the score. Sam Kenezivich added the point after kick and the Rebels led 42-0 at the half.
Anything the Giants might have had left was taken away in the third quarter when Orvedahl took a hand off and raced 82 yards to add to the Moose Lake/Willow River lead.
The game was in running time and the Rebels scored two more times in the contest.
Landin Kurhajetz ran a punt back 40 yards for a touchdown and Duane Broughton ran one in from four yards out.
“The thing we really need to do right now is get healthy,” Grams said. “We had like six guys on the sidelines tonight waiting to see the trainer.”
Mesabi East is back in action next Friday, when they travel to Rush City.
“We have to hit the field on Monday and have a great week of practice,” Grams said. This week is over and done with. Let’s get ready for next week.”
MLWR 12 30 14 8 — 64
ME 0 0 0 0 — 0
First Quarter:
ML— Adam Neumann 45 yard pass to Kaden Robbins (kick failed)
ML— Logan Orvedahl 10 run (run failed)
Second Quarter:
ML— Orvedahl 3 run (Orvedahl run)
ML— Orvedahl 2 run (Orvedahl run)
ML— Orvedahl 28 run (Sam Kenezivich kick)
ML— Neumann 3 pass to Landin Kurhajetz (Kenezivich kick)
Third Quarter:
ML— Orvedahl 82 run (Kenezivich kick)
ML— Landin Kurhajetz 40 Punt return (Kenezivich kick)
Fourth Quarter:
ML— Duane Broughton 4 run (Broughton run)
