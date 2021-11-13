OSSEO — Orono scored a late touchdown to overcome a Grand Rapids lead and it went on to tip the Thunderhawks 22-19 in quarterfinal action at the Minnesota Class AAAA State Football Tournament in Osseo Thursday.
With Grand Rapids leading 19-14, quarterback Charlie Krause hit Josh DeLange with a fourth-down, 16-yard touchdown pass to give Orono the game-winning points.
Grand Rapids had the first possession of the game and was forced to punt. Orono partially blocked the punt with the Thunderhawks gaining just 16 yards and Orono receiving excellent field position.
But Orono couldn’t stand the prosperity and it promptly fumbled with Grand Rapids recovering at the Orono 45. A short time later, the dangerous junior running back Owen Glenn streaked for a 39-yard touchdown run. Kaydin Metzgar’s extra point kick was blocked but Grand Rapids had an early 6-0 lead.
Orono answered right back as it drove through the Grand Rapids defense with quarterback Charlie Krause connecting with Connor Mahoney for a 16-yard touchdown pass. Jack Kalman booted the extra point and Orono led 7-6.
The Thunderhawks then put together another fine drive as they drove deep into Orono territory before turning the ball over on downs in the red zone.
Grand Rapids’ Glenn again showed his explosiveness as he broke free for another long touchdown run with two minutes left in the half, this one covering 29 yards. The run for the two-point conversion failed but the Thunderhawks led 12-7.
The Thunderhawks fumbled late in the first half with Orono taking over on the Grand Rapids 48 with just 18 seconds left. A 24-yard pass put Orono within scoring distance but it was unable to put points on the scoreboard as Grand Rapids went into halftime with a 12-7 advantage.
After Grand Rapids forced Orono to punt on the first possession of the second half, the big play struck again for the Thunderhawks. This time fullback Jack Cleveland showed great speed in outrunning the Orono defenders to complete a scintillating 91-yard touchdown run. Kaydin Metzgar booted the extra point and Grand Rapids led 19-7 early in the second half.
But Orono came back. It cut the Grand Rapids lead to 19-14 when Krause and Nash Tichy connected for a touchdown from three yards out. The kick for the extra point was good and Grand Rapids led 19-14.
Then, late in the game, Orono was able to put together the game-winning drive which was culminated by a 16-yard fourth-down pass from Krause to Josh DeLange. The run for the two-point conversion was good and Orono led 22-19 with a minute-and-a-half to go.
Grand Rapids started on its own 34 for a desperate game-winning drive, but the Thunderhawks fumbled with Orono recovering. Orono ran out the clock and came away with the win.
The Thunderhawks rushed for 308 yards in the game but did not complete a pass. Cleveland finished unofficially with 131 yards rushing while Glenn had 114.
Grand Rapids 6 6 7 0 — 19
Orono 7 0 0 15 — 22
First Quarter
GR-Owen Glenn 39-yard run (kick blocked)
O-Connor Mahoney 16-yard pass from Charlie Krause (Jack Kalman kick)
Second Quarter
GR-Glenn 29-yard run (run failed)
Third Quarter
GR-Jack Cleveland 91-yard run (Kaydin Metzgar kick)
Fourth Quarter
O-Tichy 3-yard pass from Krause (kick good)
O-Josh Delange 16-yard pass from Krause (run good)
