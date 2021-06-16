Olson, Lamppa, Depew wrap up Class A, AA golf tournaments

BECKER — Tori Olson had a better day on the course at the Class A State Golf Tournament in Becker Wednesday after carding a 102 on day two of the event.
“She was connecting better with shots,’’ head coach Kandi Olson said, but some ended in difficult spots (including fairway bunkers) that ended up costing her a few strokes at the Pebble Creek Golf Club.
She ended the day with a 50 on the front nine and 52 on the back nine. Wednesday’s score gave her a combined 203 for the tournament, which put her in 46th place overall.
Olson struggled off the tee boxes Tuesday, but got that going on Wednesday after some practice.
“She went to the driving range and was able to get a club working for her tee shots,’’ coach Olson said. “She spent some time working on chipping before her round. Both of those two really helped her today.’’
Although her score was one shot higher on Wednesday, “she felt like she played better today because she had control over her tee shots. That really made a difference.’’
The State Tournament “was a great experience for her. I know she’s going to take the lessons learned from the last two days’’ and become a better golfer for her and her team.
----
At the Class AA State Tournament at The Ridges at Sand Creek in Jordan, Mesabi East’s Maggie Lamppa and Izzy Depew finished in 68th and 79th, respectively.
Lamppa shot a 102 on day two Wednesday, which gave her a two-day total of 202.
Depew, meanwhile, carded a 117 on Wednesday, which gave her a two-day total of 221.
Head coach Steve Grams said Lamppa just couldn’t get her putter going on the tough greens.
“The putts she usually makes just didn’t go in.’’ He added it was one of the few times Lamppa’s putter wasn’t on target.
Depew was looking great on the driving range, but got herself into trouble hitting into water and woods, the coach said. Despite the troubles, she did come back to shoot a 52 on the last nine holes, down from 67 on the first nine. “She did improve from the front nine to the back nine.’’
Overall, it was good for the girls to get the State Tournament experience. “Sometimes the ball just doesn’t drop the way you want it.’’
