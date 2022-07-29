olson

North Woods sophomore Tori Olson has been named the All-Iron Range Girls' Golfer of the Year by the Mesabi Tribune and the Grand Rapids Herald-Review.

 Ben Romsaas

VIRGINIA — Having their regular season cut down to what was essentially two weeks, the North Woods girls’ golf team wanted to put itself back on top of Section 7A despite the conditions being as far from favorable as possible.

Led by spry sophomore Tori Olson, the Grizzlies played their best golf when the moment was right, dominating the rest of the section by at least 50 strokes in the two-day 7A championships.

