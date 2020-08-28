Oles takes over as head coach for Hibbing clay target

HIBBING — As Shawn Oles steps in as the Hibbing High School clay target coach, he’s taking on a team that has had plenty of success.
The Bluejackets have had shooters in the top 100 of the state in recent years, and Oles doesn’t expect anything less this season as Hibbing gets set to open its fall season at the Hibbing Trap Club.
Oles is taking over from Scott Lindstrom, and he doesn’t plan on making any major changes to the program.
“We’re keeping the same policies that Scott and Jim LaBorde had in place,” Oles said. “We’re going with that.”
The success of the program, according to Oles, can be attributed to the feeder program, which is run by Jim Fetzik.
“By the time we get these kids, they’re already ready to go,” Oles said. “We don’t have to spend the time on the early fundamentals. They’re already in place from Jim and his program.
“We owe it all to his program.”
Oles said he has 30 athletes on the fall team, which is higher than normal.
“That’s because football isn’t going on,” Oles said. “Some of our athletes are football players. It’s a young team. We have 20 athletes that are ninth-grade or under. We’re a young, talented team.”
Last year, as freshmen, Nathan Rude and Nate Johnson represented the Bluejackets at state. They will be sophomores on this year’s team.
Hibbing only has three seniors Sam Judici, Nick Nobens and Mike Galli.
“All I ask from them is to lead by example because we are such a young team,” Oles said. “I won’t have any problems with that. Those three are outstanding young men. They will lead by example.”
In the junior class, Nick Horvath returns. He also takes part on the Hibbing Community College clay-shooting team.
“He spends a lot of time on the field,” Oles said.
The sophomore class will be led by Rude and Johnson.
Two years ago, Rude made the top 100 in the state.
“That’s quite an accomplishment when you factor in that Minnesota has around 15,000 athletes. To make that 100… We had two athletes make the top 100, Peter Jensen, who graduated, and Nathan.
“This coming spring, I expect a couple more will make it.”
On the girls side, there’s sophomores Becky Palm and Sophia Cook, and freshman Samantha Oles.
Oles said this group of shooters will be easy to coach.
“By the time they reach us, they’re ready to go,” he said. “It’s basically calling out the squad assignments, and getting them out there.”
Oles did say that the fall league is a warm up for the spring season, and it should be beneficial for all of his young shooters.
“This is the only sport that has two seasons,” Oles said. “The fall league is a tuneup, so they don’t go into the spring season with a year without shooting. Being such a young team, I’m not going to concentrate on their scores.
“It’s getting the fundamentals down for next spring. We’ll start with basics and go from there, so they’re ready to go next spring when we have our invitationals.”
According to Oles, the competition goes like this: there’s three practice weeks, then there’s five competition weeks. Oles goes on the claytarget.go web page, and he inputs the scores.
“Depending on the number of athletes, that’s how you get conferenced,” Oles said. “We could be in a conference with a couple of teams in the cities.”
Oles believes this team is going to do well this fall.
“They’re a young team, but extremely talented,” he said. “We won the conference last fall, so it wouldn’t surprise me if we won it again.”
