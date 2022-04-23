ELY/BABBITT — The Northeast Range/Ely girls’ golf team came away with a third place finish last season at the Section 7A finals.
Hoping to build on that this year, the Nighthawks return half of their top six golfers from 2021, all of whom finished in the top 30 at sections last year.
Longtime Ely head coach Rob Simonich and first year Northeast Range head coach Ethan Stachovich are pleased to be returning so much from the year before and are happy to field a team between the two small schools.
“Just having four girls that will score in the meets would be an accomplishment,” Simonich said.
“With enough girls this year, it should be fun to see how we score as a team,” Stachovich added.
Abby Koivisto will lead NR/E this year after finishing in 10th place at sections last year. Koivisto ended the 7A championships just five strokes away from a spot at state. The team also returns sisters Carena DeBeltz (freshman, 25th at sections) and Cylvia DeBeltz (eighth grader, 30th at sections).
Northeast Range’s Annie Barich, who finished 12th at sections, has graduated from the program, leaving a hole that Stachovich hopes can be filled by Maizy and Danica Sundblad and Rose Schlosser.
Stachovich says, from what he’s seen, that the team should be solid when it comes to chipping and putting but will need some work with the long irons.
Stachovich added that once they’re able to get outdoors, he hopes the team plays no worse than bogey golf. Simonich added that helping build this year for the future will also be important.
“If we can field a full team and build off that, then we’ll be able to compete and have fun and build for the future. We’re just hoping we can get outside and play some golf in May. It will be a shortened season for sure.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.