The Northern Revival Junior Olympic volleyball team won the Gold Club Championship in Rochester over the weekend. Pictured from left, front row are Kyra Williams, Greenway, Bella Scaia, Hibbing, and Lexi Hammer, Greenway. Back row, Coach Sara Baribeau, Mesabi East, Bailey Broker, Hibbing, Jordan Mitchell, Denfeld, Addy Gangl, Nashwauk-Keewatin, Lindsay Baribeau, Mesabi East, Destiny Hering, Superior, and Coach Rachel Hering, Superior.
ROCHESTER — The Northern Revival 18-1 Junior Olympic Volleyball Club took home the Gold Club Championship this past weekend in the Northstar President’s Day Challenge in Rochester, topping 15 other teams.
After Saturday’s pool play, Northern Revival squared off against the top seed, Northern Attack from Cumberland, Wis.
Revival dropped the first set 21-25 and then came back to win the next two sets 28-26 and 15-9 to advance to the semifinals against Osceola 18-1.
Osceola dominated the first set 25-17 and raced out to an early 12-1 in set 2.
It wasn’t looking good for the first year Northern Revival team, however, a run of their own got them back into the match.
Libero, Bella Scaia said, “Momentum is such a huge part of any sport. We didn’t have it but a great dig, big block and huge kill changed the momentum in our favor.”
Northern Revival was able to overcome a poor start and tie things up with a second set win of 25-23.
They were able to continue their momentum to the third set and win 15-7 moving them to the Championship game.
The Championship match was a rematch with Northern Pride from Clear Lake, Wis., who Revival lost to in three sets a couple of weekends ago.
Northern Revival jumped out to a quick lead and won the first set 25-14.
Northern Pride would not go away easily and took the second set 25-20.
It all came down to the third and final set where Northern Revival had four match points leading 14-10.
Northern Pride scored five consecutive points to take a 15-14 lead.
The Northern Revival never-say-die attitude continued and they won the next three points to take home the Gold Championship 17-15.
The Northern Revival Junior Olympic Volleyball Club is in its inaugural season.
It is made up of high school volleyball players from across the Iron Range and the Duluth-Superior area that played previously at another club in Duluth.
Their home court is in Cotton.
The club’s mission is to provide local volleyball players an opportunity to improve their skills and play at a highly-competitive level especially for those girl’s that want to play volleyball at the next level after high school.
