CHISHOLM — The Chisholm Volleyball team jumped out to a 2-0 game lead over Northeast Range on Monday night and threatened to make it a three game sweep, but the Nighthawks came back and beat the Bluestreaks in a five setter, 3-2 (22-25, 20-25, 25-22, 25-23, 15-11).
“I don’t know why we start like that,” Northeast Range coach Jodi Rogers-Reichensperger said after the game. “It seems like they make two or more mistakes and we have to tell them to put the shovel away and not bury themselves.”
The teams traded points throughout the opening game. Chisholm took charge late in the contest when a Hannah Kne kill gave the Bluestreaks a 22-19 lead and a Ava Silvestrini Ace serve made it a 24-20 contest.
The Nighthawks picked up a pair of serves but a return error closed out the game for the Bluestreaks.
Game two was all Chisholm. The Bluestreaks raced out to an 8-1 lead on the strength of the serve.
Silvestrini had three straight aces to make it a 4-0 game and. Chisholm added to their lead when Jordan Temple served up a pair of aces to make it a 10-2 Bluestreaks lead.
The Nighthawks got back in the game when Hanna Reichensperger was at the net collecting kills, but the Bluestreaks were not going to be denied.
A Silvestrini kill put the set at 24-20 with an Olivia Hutchings kill closing things out to give Chisholm the 2-0 lead.
“We got off to a great start,” Chisholm coach Pam Pioske said.
Northeast Range got hot in game 3. Back-to-back Reichensperger kills gave the Nighthawks an 18-11 lead.
“We definitely started to play better in that third game,” Rogers-Reichensperger said. “Props to their outside hitter. She was tough and put pressure on us.”
The Bluestreaks climbed back and cut the Nighthawks lead to two, 24-22, but Northeast Range finished the game and grabbed a 25-22 win.
“We had a chance to win 3-0,” Pioske said. “They weren’t playing mentally tough that third game and it hurt us.”
Game four was the Reichensperger show at the net. The senior was not going to be denied. The Nighthawks trailed 8-6 when she took over.
Northeast Range collected five straight points to grab an 11-8 lead but Chisholm was not going to let the Nighthawks run away from them. A pair of Hutchings Kills tied the game at 14-14.
Jordan Temple gave the ‘Streaks a 16-14 lead, forcing Rogers-Reichensperger to take a time out.
Northeast Range battled back with an Audrey Anderson ace serve giving the Nighthawks a 17-16 lead.
The teams traded points until back to back kills from Natalie Nelmark and Reichensperger gave the Nighthawks the 25-23 win toforce a game 5.
The teams traded points at the start of game five but Northeast Range grabbed a 7-6 lead and never looked back.
A pair of big blocks at the net and kills from Rechiensperger put the game out of reach as the Nighthawks escaped with the 15-11 set win to end the match.
“A win is a win but we have to start playing better,” Rogers-Reichensperger said.
Reichensperger led the way with 36 kills, four blocks, and 15 digs. Nelmark added 13 kills, three blocks, and 15 digs. Maizy Sundblad had 46 set assists.
Lola Huhta led Chisholm with 16 kills, four ace serves, and 14 digs. Temple added 35 set assists and 22 digs.
Chisholm will be at Deer River on Thursday while The Nighthawks travel to North Woods that same night.
