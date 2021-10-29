North Woods welcomes Barnum for 7A semifinal

COOK — The North Woods High School football team got an unexpected bye earlier in the week after No. 7 East Central pulled out of their Section 7A quarterfinal game due to Covid issues within the team.
Now, with an extra day of practice in their pockets and a game plan for No. 3 Barnum, the No. 2 Grizzlies will begin their playoff run today with a 2 p.m. contest in Cook.
North Woods head coach Joel Anderson said the decision from East Central came just hours before the team was to get ready for the game. So instead, a lighter, more fun day of practice was put in its place.
“They called us between noon and 1 and I told the guys to stay ready until it’s official,” Anderson said. “We have a game to play tonight. After it was canceled, we got a good practice in on Tuesday to make up for not getting to play.
“It gave our guys a chance to have fun and work on some things that needed a little more time. Overall, looking ahead to what we could have and some improvements we needed, it was a solid practice. We ran some drills finally along with some plays. It was nice and short. I don’t think our guys held their hat much on not getting to play.”
The Grizzlies already own a 28-14 win over the Bombers from earlier in this season. While it was a comfortable win, there are still some things Anderson says need improving in round two.
“We had some holes on defense we had to adjust for, change some plans and put some new schemes in. Offensively, we talked about not being quite as aggressive in places we needed to be. We’re hoping we fixed some timing and communication things as well.
“Barnum is a quality football team. They’re big, and they’re strong. They play very physical football so hopefully we can match that, use our athleticism along the end and come out victorious.”
With playoffs now a reality for North Woods, Anderson and his coaching staff have been reminding the Grizzlies of their three main goals to keep in mind.
“I’ve been telling the kids for a number of weeks now that they have to communicate among themselves. They’re the ones playing. I can call a play, I can call the defense but if they’re not communicating and they don’t know it, it’s not really all that effective.
“Second, I ask that they trust what myself and the coaching staff have put into place for them, that they know what their role is and that they’re bought in to that.
“The third thing is to have as much fun as possible. Don’t be uptight. We’re going to make mistakes and we have to move on from them. We’ll get it back and play better on the next one.”
In what will be the final home game on the North Woods field in 2021, Anderson expects an exciting battle between the two and three seeds.
“I think it’s going to be a good game. The field has held up very nice. It’s an afternoon game. Last time we saw them it was very similar conditions so hopefully we have a nice go about it, play a good football game, play our style of football and come out victorious.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.