EVELETH — The North Woods girls basketball team used their height inside and some tough defense as they beat Eveleth-Gilbert 44-34.
The game gave Grizzlies assistant coach Becca Bundy her first win.
“I was the head coach tonight because Liz (Cheney) is sick,” Bundy said. “My first win and first interview.”
The Grizzlies raced out to an early 14-8 lead.
Hannah Cheney was hot from the outside, hitting four jump shots.
A pair of jumpers from Helen Koch raised the Grizzlies lead to 20-8, forcing Golden Bears coach Karwin Marks to take a time out.
Following the time out Lauren Lautigar hit a jumper to make it a 20-10 contest.
Cheney picked up two more points when she crashed the boards and put the ball back in.
Julia Lindseth made a jumper the next time down court for the Golden Bears.
North Woods center Hannah Kinsey then collected a pair of layups to make it a 27-12 Grizzlies lead.
Alexandra Flannigan closed out the first half scoring for the Golden Bears and North Woods led 27-14 at the half.
Cheney ended the half with 14 points to lead the Grizzlies.
“I really like the defense we were playing in that half,” Bundy said. “On offense we really passed the ball around and that led to some easy buckets.”
The second half started with two quick North Woods buckets.
Talise Goodsky made a layup and Koch hit a deep 3-pointer to make it a 32-14 game.
The Grizzlies continued to put the defensive pressure on the Golden Bears but Eveleth-Gilbert started to get hot from the field.
Julia Lindseth hit a layup and Morgan Marks hit back-to-back 3-pointers and all of a sudden, it was a 36-22 contest.
“We started to play a lot better in that second half,” Golden Bears head coach Karwin Marks said.
The Golden Bears picked up a couple more buckets and Marks hit another 3-pointer and the Grizzlies lead was down to nine points.
Eveleth-Gilbert took a time out with 6:06 left to play.
Coming out of the time out Mark hit another 3-pointer and the Grizzlies lead was down to six.
Koch then hit a pair of free throws and Goodsky made a layup and the lead was back to ten.
The Grizzlies then went into a toss it around offense, to let the clock run.
North Woods got their final two points of the game when Kinsey made a wide open layup.
The Golden Bears got a pair of free throws from Lindseth but time just ran out and the Grizzlies collected the 10 point win.
Cheney led the way with 16 points while Kinsey added 11.
“I’m proud of these girls,” Bundy said. “They played hard all night and did everything I wanted them to do.”
The Grizzlies will travel to Virginia on Monday.
The Golden Bears were led by Marks who hit the five 3-pointers on her way to 18 points.
Eveleth-Gilbert will travel to Moose Lake/Willow River on Tuesday.
“We will have to be ready to play on Tuesday,” Marks said. “We battled out there tonight and that’s all I can ask.”
NW 27 17 — 44
E-G 14 20 — 34
North Woods: Helen Koch 9, Shyla Adams 2, Hannah Kinsey 11, Hannah Cheney 16, Talise Goodsky 4, Tatum Barto 2; Three pointers: Koch 1; Free throws: 3-5; Total Fouls: 12; Fouled out: None;
Eveleth-Gilbert: Julia Lindseth 8, Alexandra Flannigan 2, Morgan Marks 18, Johanna Westby 2, Allie Bittmann 2; Three pointers: Marks 5; Free throws: 5-8; Total fouls: 8; Fouled out: None;
Mountain Iron-Buhl 105
Littlefork-Big Falls 6
At Mountain Iron, the Mountain Iron-Buhl girls’ basketball team outscored Littlefork-Big Falls 73-2 in the first half on their way to a 105-6 win over the Vikings Thursday night.
Jordan Zubich led the way for the Rangers with a game-high 24 points. Ava Butler added 16 and Sage Ganyo finished with 13.
Kora Gustafson had four points for L-BF.
Mountain Iron-Buhl (10-1) will travel to Duluth today to take on Proctor in the Lake Superior Classic. Start time is set for 2:45 p.m.
LBF 2 4 — 6
MIB 73 32 — 105
Littlefork-Big Falls: Kayleigh Cassibo 2, Kora Gustafson 4; Three pointers: none; Free throws: 0-0; Total fouls: 8; Fouled out: none.
Mountain Iron-Buhl: Sophia Gellerstedt 5, Hali Savela 9, Jordan Zubich 24, Brooke Niska 5, Sami Warwas 5, Sage Ganto 13, Ava Luukkonen 2, Lindsay Olin 6, Ava Butler 16, Suzy Aubrey 6, Anna Neyens 4, Lauren Maki 6, Aniyah Thmas 4; Three pointers: Gellerstedt 1, Savela 1, Zubich 2, Niska 1, Warwas 1, Olin 2, Butler 2, Aubrey 2; Free throws: 9-9; Total fouls: 8; Fouled out: none.
