BECKER — The North Woods girls golf team will head into the final day of the Class A State Golf Tournament in fifth place, after firing a team total of 395 at Pebble Creek in Becker.
The Grizzlies sit two strokes back of Fillmore Central in fourth place. Leaders Legacy Christian Academy and Lac qui Parle Valley are tied for first after shooting 354.
Tori Olson led the Grizzlies with a 93 on the day to tie for 16th place as of this writing. Morgan Burnett was one stroke behind in 20th with a 94. Haley Bogdan fired a 103 to take 45th place while Madison Dantes shot a 105 to tie for 53rd. Abbigail Shuster fired a 118 to and is in 77th place.
Northeast Range/Ely’s Abby Koivisto is in 81st place after Day 1 with a 117.
On her team’s first day, North Woods head coach Kandi Olson praised her team for playing some solid golf despite high winds and a brutal mid-90s temperature.
“Overall, the golf was alright and the girls just had some random spots where they struggled,” Olson said. “I feel like tomorrow they’ll be focused and ready to put those behind them. The biggest challenge by far today was the weather. It was brutally hot. With the wind as well, it brought some very unusual play conditions for them that made all the girls really have to think about their game and the shots they made.”
With Olson and Burnett sitting one stroke apart near the top of the leaderboard, Coach Olson said they played steady golf for nearly the entire day.
“They looked good out there most of the day and it shows in their scores. I think they’ll be even more prepared for tomorrow having to deal with the intense conditions today.”
For the rest of her golfers, Olson says cooler temps should help out their game both physically and mentally.
“The girls really just had to battle in conditions they’ve not used to. I think there’s a little added pressure on all of them cause there’s only five of them instead of six like a normal team but they’re excited to come back out tomorrow after a good night’s rest and rehydrating.”
—
In the Class AA State Meet, Mesabi East sits in eighth place after Day 1 with a team score of 401. The Giants were four strokes back of Jordan in 7th place. Lake City leads the team competition with a 330.
All golfers entering a team score had finished their rounds by the time of this writing while some individual golfers were still on the course.
Junior Sam Doherty led the Mesabi East contingent at the Ridges at Sand Creek in Jordan, firing a 90 to sit in a tie for 32nd place. Maggie Lamppa shot a 93 and is tied for 41st.
Izzy Depew was the third Giants scorer, firing a 101 to sit in 67th place. Allie Lamppa recorded a 117 and is in 81st place after Day 1.
Non-scoring golfers Bella Ruotsalainen (124) and Gianna Lay (125) are in 85th and 87th place, respectively, going into the final day.
Due to the late finish for the Class AA girls round, the Mesabi Tribune was unable to reach the Giants coaching staff for comment.
Team golfers will take the course on Day 2 no earlier than 12:45 p.m. in both the Class A and Class AA meets.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.