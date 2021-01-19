CHERRY — The North Woods boys’ basketball team rebounded from Saturday’s loss to Northland with authority when they visited Cherry Tuesday night.
The Grizzlies trailed only twice very early in the contest before exploding for a 94-56 win over the Tigers.
Ahead by 11 at the half, North Woods outscored Cherry 53-26 in the second stanza and made it clear the home team wouldn’t be coming back on them.
“I thought the kids did a fantastic job of rebounding from Saturday’s loss to Northland. Things we talked about in practice they really took it to heart,’’ said head coach Will Kleppe, who added his team played with “a lot of intensity.’’
The Tigers took 3-2 and 6-4 leads on a pair of 3-pointers from freshman standout Isaac Asuma. The leads were short-lived as TJ Chiabotti, Jared Chiabotti and Brendan Chiabotti got going to stake the Grizzlies to a 29-19 advantage.
The fast-paced contest turned briefly in Cherry’s favor as Iziac Martin and Zach Carpenter led their team on a 6-0 run to get them with three at 29-26.
However, with some urging from the sidelines by Kleppe, the Grizzlies responded with TJ and Jared Chiabotti and Davis Kleppe knocking down shots to make it 41-30 at intermission.
North Woods didn’t lose its focus in the second half, either.
Within minutes, the lead jumped from 41-30 to 62-34.
Brendan Chiabotti and the other North Woods guards found Darius Goggleye inside and repeatedly converted at the rim. Goggleye scored 14 on the night.
TJ Chiabotti drove the lane for buckets, knocked down threes and played tough defense during the team’s impressive, game-changing run. He ended with a game-high 32 points. Jared Chiabotti ended the contest with 17 points.
Kleppe gave a lot of credit to the North Woods defense.
“We try to tell them as often as we can that everything we do offensively is spurred off of our defense. I think they really did a good job proving that tonight.’’
The offense was run to near perfection, as well.
“I thought they just did a tremendous job distributing the ball,’’ Kleppe said, which included some great assists from Brendan Chiabotti.
The coach said Goggleye played a heck of a game, TJ got hot and Jared ws hot.
Junior Alex Hartway also stood out in limiting Asuma to 22 points, Kleppe said. “He’s a very good player. I thought Alex did a heck of a job bottling him up to the extent he could.’’
“I thought Jared and Alex did a very good job of pushing him (Asuma) into a double, trying to deny him the ball back when we got it out of his hands. We just couldn’t ask for any more out of those guys defensively.’’
“He definitely had to work for every single one of them,’’ Cherry head coach Jordan Christianson said.
The Tigers continued to battle after going down by 28, but they just couldn’t overcome the firepower the Grizzlies brought to the table.
“North Woods is a very tough opponent,’’ said Christianson. “They have been the toughest team in the section’’ for at least six years, he added.
Christianson was pleased with how his team played in the first half and said the guys missed out on a lot of opportunities.
“In the second half, we just didn't bring it. They made some adjustments to our zone and we were never able to recover.’’
Cherry (1-1) hosts Bigfork on Thursday, while North Woods (2-1) hosts Eveleth-Gilbert on Friday.
N. Woods 41 53 — 94
Chery 30 26 — 56
NW: Darius Goggleye 14, Jared Chiabotti 17, TJ Chiabotti 32, Davis Kleppe 5, Brendan Chiabotti 9, Jonah Burnett 2, Jake Panichi 7, Alex Hartway 2, Sean Morrison 6. 3-pointers: J. Chiabotti 4, TJ Chiabotti 4, Kleppe 1, B. Chiabotti 1. Free throws: 12-20. Total fouls: 12. Fouled out: None.
C: Andrew Staples 6, Isaac Asuma 22, Noah Asuma 3, Sam Serna 11, Iziac Martin 6, Zach Carpenter 2, Mason Perkovich 6. 3-pointers: Staples 2, I. Asuma 4, S. Serna 2. Free throws: 8-14. Total fouls: 16. Fouled out: None.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Virginia 78,
Chisholm 47
At Chisholm, Anna Fink and Lexiss Trygg each dropped 22 points to help lead the Blue Devils past the Bluestreaks, 78-47, Tuesday.
Head coach Spencer said the difference in the game was when his club really started to moved the basketball and push it up the floor a lot better in the second half. Virginia’s defense also spurred the team’s offense, he added.
“Anna Fink was everywhere in the second half,’’ according to Aune. That included getting steals, knocking down 3-pointers and driving for baskets.
The game was also highlighted by Trygg reaching her 1,000th career point in the second half.
The Devils (3-0) play at Hibbing Thursday.
Virginia 32 46 — 78
Chisholm 25 22 — 47
VHS: Anna Fink 22, Rian Aune 11, Lexiss Trygg 22, Lexi Lamppa 2, Paige Maki 2, Kelsey Squires 3, Sophie Christofferson 2. Erin Haerer 7, Aleksia Tollefson 2, Janie Potts 2, Emma Lamppa 3. 3-pointers: Fink 4, Aune 2, Squires 1, E. Lamppa 1. Free throws: 10-16. Total fouls: 11. Fouled out: None.
Chisholm: Katie Pearson 12, Lola Huhta 1, Sophie Anderson 8, Hannah Kne 9, Jordan Temple 11, Tresa Baumgard 6. 3-pointers: Pearson 1, Anderson 2, Kne 1, Temple 3. Free throws: 8-11. Total fouls: 13. Fouled out: None.
Deer River 78,
Mountain Iron-Buhl 65
At Deer River, the Mountain Iron-Buhl boys’ basketball team let a 10-point halftime lead slip away Tuesday night as they fell to the Warriors, 78-65.
Leading 39-29 at halftime, Rangers head coach Jeff Buffetta said his squad played an excellent first half of basketball but couldn’t replicate that in the second half.
“We played with a lot of energy in that first half,” Buffetta said. “We moved our feet really well on defense. Deer River came out in the second half and hit some shots and took the momentum and just carried that energy for the rest of the game.”
Asher Zubich and Nik Jesch led MI-B in the contest with 23 points apiece. Josh Holmes chipped in with 10. Ty Morrison paced Deer River with 25 points while Blake Fox added 18 and Sam Rahier finished with 12. Morrison and Blake each knocked down five three pointers in the win.
Buffetta says this type of loss is a good lesson for a young team still learning.
“We have to learn how to sustain after what we did in the first half. We played strong for that one half, now we just have to figure out how to do it across a whole game.”
Mountain Iron-Buhl has some time off before their next game as they travel to Hill City next Tuesday.
MIB 39 26 — 65
DR 29 49 — 78
Mountain Iron-Buhl: Asher Zubich 23, Mason Klines 4, Riley Busch 5, Josh Holmes 10, Nik Jesch 23; Three pointers: Zubich 3, Busch 1, Holmes 2, Jesch 4; Free throws: 7-13; Total fouls: 19; Fouled out: none.
Deer River: Sam Rahier 12, Blake Fox 18, Ethan Williams 6, Dave McClellan 2, Tait Kongsjord 8, Colton Hemphill 7, Ty Morrison 25; Three pointers: Rahier 2, Fox 5, Hemphill 1, Morrison 5; Free throws: 11-16; Total fouls: 16; Fouled out: Williams.
Virginia 66
International Falls 58
At International Falls, the Virginia boys’ basketball team overcame a slow start Tuesday night on their way to a 66-58 win over International Falls.
Mason Carlson led all scorers in the contest with 21 points. Nick Peters finished 17, Jack Toman added 12 and Ethan Hanover chipped in with 11.
The Broncos were led by Cull Rein with 15 points. Jett Tomczak added 13 and RIley Larson finished with 12.
Trailing 32-27 at the half, the Devils picked things up on both the offensive and defensive side of the ball to pull out the win according to head coach Derek Aho.
“We just came out really slow in that first half,” Aho said. “All things considered we’re really struggling defensively when it comes to creating turnovers and getting in the passing lanes. We’re just a little bit out of position, maybe a bit out a shape. It’s a little bit of everything.
“The second half, I have to give our guys credit for how they performed. The assistant coaches helped talk the guys through some things and we helped change the pace of play, move the ball well and create a lot more opportunities.”
Aho said he had to give credit to the Broncos for coming out fast in the first half and taking it to Virginia.
“They came out really strong right away. They had the energy we needed and came ready to play. We were somewhat ready but I think defensively we’re just not at the level we should be at. Maybe we have to change things up. Maybe we’re not a quick-fast, go up and get ‘em team right now.”
The win moves Virginia to 1-1 on the season. They’ll travel to Aurora on Friday to take on Mesabi East.
VHS 27 39 — 66
IF 32 26 — 58
Virginia: Nick Peters 16, Dan Squires 6, Jack Toman 12, Mason Carlson 21, Ethan Hanover 11; Three pointers: Peters 2, Toman 2, Hanover 3; Free throws: 21-27; Total fouls: 11; Fouled out: none.
International Falls: Knute Boerger 7, Riley Larson 12, Tucker Budris 8, Cullen Rein 15, Jett Tomczak 13, Owen Wherley 3; Three pointers: Berger 1, Larson 1, Tomczak 3; Free throws: 7-10: Total fouls: 18; Fouled out: none.
Eveleth-Gilbert 64,
Chisholm 47
At Eveleth, the Golden Bears sprinted out to a 35-16 halftime lead Tuesday night and maintained that advantage throughout the second half, downing Chisholm 64-47.
Carter Mavec led Eveleth-Gilbert in scoring with 19 points while big-man-in-the-middle Will Bittmann finished with 18. Josh Creer-Oberstar added 11 and Jake Sickel chipped in with 10.
Chisholm was led by Jude Sundquist’s game-high 23 points. July Abernathy added 12 for the ‘Streaks.
Eveleth-Gilbert (2-0) travels to Cook on Friday to take on North Woods while Chisholm (0-1) will travel to Bigfork.
CHS 16 31 — 47
EG 35 29 — 64
Chisholm: Noah Sundquist 2, Jude Sundquist 23, Bryce Warner 4, July Abernathy 12, Sean Fleming 2, Dominick Olson 4; Three pointers: J. Sundquist 4, Warner 1; Free throws: 2-3; Total fouls: 16; Fouled out: none.
Eveleth-Gilbert: Carter Mavec 19, AJ Roen 6, Josh Creer-Oberstar 11, Jake Sickel 10, Will Bittmann 18; Three pointers: Mavec 3, Roen 2, Sickle 2; Free throws: 5-11; Total fouls: 9: fouled out: none.
BOYS’ HOCKEY
Eveleth-Gilbert 4,
North Shore 0
At Silver Bay, the Golden Bears held a lead early and throughout Tuesday night as they downed the Storm 4-0.
Further details were not available as of the writing of this article.
Cloquet/Esko/Carlton 3,
Virginia/MI-B 0
At Cloquet, the Blue Devils fell behind the Lumberjacks and could never make up ground Tuesday night as they fell to CEC 3-0.
Further details were not available as of the writing of this article.
