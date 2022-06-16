BECKER — North Woods sophomore Tori Olson put up the best state tournament performance of her career so far on Wednesday, firing an 85 to finish with a two-day 178, enough for 11th place at the Class A State Meet at Pebble Creek in Becker.
Olson’s score propelled the Grizzlies to a fifth-place finish as a team with a total score of 791. Of all rounds on the second day, Olson’s 85 was just four strokes off the best, an 81 from Walker-Hackensack-Akeley’s Kianna Johnson.
On her daughter’s performance, North Woods head coach Kandi Olson said it was some of the best golf she’s played all year long.
“She really rallied today,” Olson said, “She was very focused. She had a great game face all day long. To get a personal best like that at the state tournament is very exciting and I think all of our girls were excited to see what she was doing out there. She really helped us in that team score.”
Also scoring for the Grizzlies were Morgan Burnett in 24th with a 96 (two-day 190), Haley Bogdan in 52nd with a 104 (207) and Madison Dantes in 65th with a 111 (216). Non-scoring for North Woods was Abbigail Shuster, who finished in 83rd with a 138 (two-day 256).
Sitting in fifth heading into the final day, the Grizzlies were unable to change their position on the team leaderboard, but Olson was still pleased with the overall play of her team.
“We felt pretty good about the day. We were hoping we could make a big move and go up a spot but we weren’t quite able to make up that ground. We did maintain our position throughout the day and I’m very proud of how they played.”
Dealing with some rain in the area, the Grizzlies played right through the weather and even welcomed it in after the scorching temps from the day before.
“The rain affected us in such a minor way compared to yesterday. Today was a breeze from them by comparison. We were able to play right through the rain.”
For seniors Burnett, Bogdan and Shuster, Olson said the team reflected after the meet on the incredible times those three were a part of.
“We have definitely been talking about all the memories and moments they’ve made throughout the year. They were such a great, positive force for our golf team and helped create these next leaders coming up like Tori and Madison.
Of her other two golfers, both juniors next season, Olson said they’ll be just as fierce next year with more state experience in their pocket.
“Madison’s first state tourney, she came into it and just held her composure throughout and that was great. Tori came in with some personal goals and I’m pretty sure she exceeded them. Getting to spend the last half of our day watching to see if she would break into the top 10 was exciting and we’re thrilled that she ended up where she did in 11th. She can set her sights on even lower numbers next year.”
Northeast Range/Ely’s Abby Koivisto finished her state meet in 74th place, firing a 106 on Day 2 to finish with a 228.
In the team competition, Legacy Chrsitian Academy took the Class A title with a 716. Legacy’s Emily Brandt was the individual champion with a 165.
—
At the Class AA State Meet in Jordan, weather delays got the best of many golfers on the day, including those from Mesabi East, with the field only able to complete nine holes before the event was called due to darkness.
The Giants ended their state tournament run in eighth place with a 27-hole score of 604. Led by junior Sam Doherty in 37th place, Giants head coach Steve grams said the junior had a solid two-day performance in her first time competing in Jordan.
“She played quite well,” Grams said. “She was consistent and confident. She finished well. She was a spectator here last year and she took notes and watched carefully. She really took that and went out, practiced all summer, was part of the trip to Missouri, and spent that extra time on the course in the season. All that showed on the course and she was rewarded for it.”
Doherty finished with a nine-hole 46 on Wednesday and finished with a two-day 138.
Maggie Lamppa was 56th for the Giants with a 51 (two-day 144) while Izzy Dpew was 72nd with a 53 (154). Rounding out the team score was Allie Lamppa in 79th with a 51 (168).
Non-scoring for Mesabi East were Gianna Lay in 85th with a 57 (182) and Bella Ruotsalainen in 87th with a 62 (186).
Their original tee time set for around 12:45, the Giants didn’t get on to the course until around 4 p.m. Dealing with the weather delays, Grams said the experience was draining for the entire team.
“We didn’t get out until late and by the time we got on the course, we were mentally worn down. We were up early three days in a row and it just takes a toll on you when you have to sit around for so long.”
Grams said the mental fatigue undoubtedly affected his team’s play.
“There were a lot of good holes and a lot of good shots but the course in Jordan can eat you up when you take big numbers. Unfortunately for some of our girls, they got themselves in trouble and it’s hard to get out of that.”
Of his two seniors Depew and Maggie Lamppa, Grams said the pair got to meet their goal of bringing the Giants to state as a team.
“It was an emotional day for them for sure. They probably wish they could take a couple holes back but they had some really great moments on the course too. They did what they set out to do this year and they both get to go play college golf now. Hopefully, with the experience they gained the last two years at state, they can put in the time and take things to the next level in their game.”
Lake City won the Class AA team title with a 491. Perham’s Mallory Belka took home individual honors, winning the meet with a 114.
—
At the boys Class AA meet, Rock Ridge’s Ian Mikulich finished in 78th place with a two-day score of 177.
Wolverines co-head coach Mike Plesha said that while it wasn’t the ideal performance Mikulich wanted at his first state meet, that didn’t stop him from bringing in a positive attitude and bringing home plenty of things to work on.
“He came in with a great attitude even though he wasn’t happy with his score on the first day,” Plesha said. “He used the whole week as a learning experience and he’s only a sophomore. He went in on the second day with a game plan of improving on the things he had trouble with the day before. He was definitely playing better for the most part but still having some trouble with his short game. He closed things out with a couple birdies which was nice to see.”
Plesha said plenty of offseason work would do wonders for Mikulich if he hopes to remain at the high level he attained this year.
“We have a lot of kids who want to put in the time to get better. Summer is the perfect time for it and I think he enjoyed his state experience overall. Hopefully that motivated him to keep working and improve on some things and try to get down here again next year.”
