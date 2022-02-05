COOK — The North Woods boys basketball team got into some early foul trouble on Friday night against Greenway.
The Grizzlies shook it off at halftime and came out and coasted by the Raiders, 85-50.
“We did get in some early foul trouble but we talked about it at halftime,” North Woods coach Will Kleppe said. “They just went out there and played our game and it really led to the big win.”
The Grizzlies jumped out to a early 9-7 lead in the first half when a Greenway guard was given a Technical Foul.
Brenden Chiabotti hit one of two free throws and the Grizzlies lead was up to 9-7.
They added to the lead when Sean Morrison took the ball into the paint and made a bucket while being fouled.
The free throw from Morrison made it a 12-7 Grizzlies lead.
North Woods moved the lead up to 24-14 when Jared Chiabotti hit a jumper.
The Raiders tried to stay close in the half but the Grizzlies offense was just too tough.
With time running out in the half, Jonah Burnett made a layup to make it a 37-20 game and TJ Chiabotti made a pair of free throws to make it a 39-22 contest.
Mathias MacKnight closed out the first half scoring with a layup at the horn to cut the Grizzlies lead to 39-24.
North Woods started the second half with a 5-0 run.
TJ Chiabotti had a steal and layup while Jared Chiabotti hit a deep 3-pointer to make it a 44-24 game.
“Our defense came out good in the second half,” Kleppe said. “That really led to some nice passing out there.”
The Raiders tried to get back in the contest when Grant Rychart hit a 3-pointer and Grant Hansen hit a layup and was fouled.
He made the free throw and the Grizzlies lead was down to 51-38
That would be as close as Greenway would get.
The North Woods offense was just too much.
“They looked like they were having a good time out there tonight,” Kleppe said. “We had one little quick gap in that second half but got right back in our game and took care of business.”
TJ Chiabotti ended the game with 16 to lead the Grizzlies, while Jared Chiabotti added 15, and Brenden Chiabotti pitched in 12.
The Grizzlies are back in action on Monday, when they travel to Blackduck.
“That’s a new team on our schedule this year,” Kleppe said. “We will just have to be ready to play some good ball on Monday.”
MacKnight ended the game with 18 to lead Greenway.
The Raiders will travel to Nashwauk-Keewatin on Thursday.
GHS 24 26 — 50
NW 39 46 — 85
Greenway: Westin Smith 5, Grant Hansen 10, Tyler Swedeen 1, Kolin Waterhouse 2, Mathias MacKnight 18, Israel Hartman 2, Grant Rychart 12; Three pointers: Rychart 2, Smith 1, Hansen 1; Free throws: 7-15; Total fouls: 23; Fouled out: None;
North Woods: Brenden Chiabotti 12, Jared Chiabotti 15, TJ Chiabotti 16, Davis Kleppe 5, Erik Aune 4, Jonah Bernett 8, Alex Hartway 6, Louie Panichi 2, Sean Morrison 9, Ethan Byran 4; Three pointers: Brenden Chiabotti 1, Jared Chiabotti 1, TJ Chiabotti 1, Kleppe 1; Free throws: 16-28; Total fouls: 22; Fouled out: None
