COOK — The offensive prowess of North Woods’ TJ Chiabotti was on full display Friday night as the senior running back racked up over 300 rushing yards to go along with seven touchdowns as the Grizzlies took down Chisholm, 60-23.
The Grizzlies and the Bluestreaks found themselves in a high scoring first quarter with the two teams putting up a combined 35 points on the board.
Chiabotti was not only effective on offense, but on defense as well as he returned an interception 58 yards to the house for the first score of the night. Chiabotti ran in the two-pointer to make it 8-0 early.
Chisholm didn’t back down, however, with quarterback Dominick Olson hitting Jude Sundquist for a 10-yard touchdown pass to make it 8-6 after the failed extra point.
The Grizzlies continued to shine with Chiabotti as he hauled in two more first quarter touchdowns, one from 35 yards out on the run and another from 25 out on a pass from quarterback Ty Fabish. The Bluestreaks tried to keep pace with Olson hitting Sundquist for another touchdown pass, this one coming from 70 yards out.
With North Woods up 22-13 after the first quarter, the Grizzlies quickly took control from here, outscoring Chisholm 38-10 the rest of the way.
Chiabotti added scoring runs of 16, 21 and 10 yards in the second quarter while Chisholm’s last score before the half came on a 70-yard kickoff return from Sundquist.
Up 44-20 at the half, the Grizzlies added some assurance with Chiabotti scoring on a 20-yard run in the third quarter. In the fourth, Jacob Swanson punched in the last North Woods touchdown from one yard out.
Chisholm capped off their scoring for the night late in the fourth with kicker Nathan Wangensteen nailing an impressive 51-yard field goal to put the final score at 60-23.
TJ Chiabotti finished with 306 rushing yards on 20 carries, five rushing touchdowns, a touchdown reception and an interception returned for a touchdown. Jared Chiabotti added 112 yards on 13 carries to go with two catches for 36 yards. Fabish finished his night 5-7 with 106 yards and one touchdown.
The Bluestreaks were led by Jude Sundquist with four catches for 120 yards, a kickoff returned for a touchdown and two receiving touchdowns.
North Woods (2-0) will be at Deer River on Friday. Chisholm (1-1) will host Mille Lacs.
CHS 13 7 0 3 — 23
NW 22 22 8 8 — 60
First Quarter
N: TJ Chiabotti 58 interception return (T. Chiabotti run)
C: Jude Sundquist 10 pass from Dominick Olson (kick failed)
N: T. Chiabotti 35 run (Jared Chiabotti pass from Ty Fabish)
C: Sundquist 70 pass from Olson (Nathan Wangensteen kick)
N: T. Chiabotti 25 pass from Fabish (run failed)
Second Quarter
N: T. Chiabotti 16 run (T. Chiabotti Run)
C: Sundquist 70 kickoff return (Wangenstseen kick)
N: T. Chiabotti 21 run (run failed)
N: T. Chiabotti 10 run (Erik Aune pass from Fabish)
Third Quarter
N: T. Chiabotti 20 run (J. Chiabotti run)
Fourth Quarter
N: Jacob Swanson 1 run (Lane Kneen pass from Jonah Burnett)
C: Wangensteen 51 field goal
Two Harbors 13,
Rock Ridge 12
At Two Harbors, Ryan Manninen powered through for two touchdowns Friday night, including one with just over a minute left to play, but a last second score from the Agates meant a loss for Rock Ridge Friday night, 13-12.
Two Harbors took an early lead in the contest with a three yard run for Jake Marxhausen that made it 7-0 after the Agates extra point.
Manninen and the Wolverines responded in the second quarter as the junior hauled in a 36-yard run for the score to put things at 7-6 heading into the break.
After a scoreless third, a blocked punt by the Wolverines with just over a minute to go gave them excellent field position as Manninen ran in the four yard score in short order.
With little time on the clock, the Agates put together a three play, 79-yard touchdown drive to tilt the game in their favor as time expired. Starting on their own 21, Two Harbors quarterback Zack Libal connected with tight end Zach Bentler for the 63-yard gain. A play later, Kyler Pitkanen ran in the winning score from 17 yards out as the clock struck 0.
The win drops Rock Ridge to 1-1 on the season. Next up, they’ll play host to Duluth Denfeld on Friday in Eveleth.
RR 0 6 0 6 — 12
TH 7 0 0 6 — 13
First Quarter
T: Jake Marxhausen 3 run (Caleb Waldron kick)
Second Quarter
R: Ryan Manninen 36 run (pass failed)
Third Quarter
No scoring.
Fourth Quarter
R: Manninen 4 run (run failed)
T: Kyler Pitkanen 17 run (no try, time expired)
Mountain Iron-Buhl 72,
Ely/Northeast Range 6
At Ely, the Mountain Iron-Buhl football team put on another explosive offensive show Friday night, defeating hosting Ely 72-6 to move to 2-0 on the season.
Quarterback Asher Zubich found his favorite target of the night Hunter Weigel early and often as the pair connected for four touchdown passes in the first half.
Zubich hit Weigel for the 53 yard score to get things started in the first quarter. The Rangers kept things moving with a 5 yard touchdown run from Damian Tapio and a 26-yard touchdown pass from Zubich to Riley Busch.
In the second quarter, MI-B opened things up with a nine-yard touchdown pass to Braylen Keith from nine yards out. Zubich then kept the ball for himself on the next score, running it in from 65 yards out.
The Rangers enjoyed the Zubich-Weigel connection for the rest of the second quarter with the duo connecting for 55-, 3- and 6-yard passing scores. The Timberwolves got themselves on the board in the second with Erron Anderson running in their lone touchdown of the night from four yards out.
Halfway through the contest MI-B held an impressive 58-6 lead.
The Rangers added two more scores to their final tally in the second half with Zubich running in his second rushing touchdown of the night from 35 yards out in the third. In the fourth, backup quarterback Colton Gallus ran in from 24 yards out and then hit Micaden Clines for the two-point conversion to put the final score at 72-6 in favor of the visiting team.
The win moves MI-B to 2-0 on the season. They’ll take on Ogilvie next Friday on the road. Ely (1-1) will hit the road to take on Bigfork that same night.
MIB 22 36 6 8 — 72
ENR 0 6 0 0 — 6
First Quarter
M: Hunter Weigel 53 pass from Asher Zubich (Riley Busch run)
M: Damian Tapio 5 run (run fail)
M: Busch 26 pass from Zubich (Busch run)
Second Quarter
M: Braylen Keith 9 pass from Zubich (pass fail)
M: Zubich 65 run (Weigel pass from Zubich)
M: Weigel 55 pass from Zubich (run fail)
M: Weigel 3 pass from Zubich (Tapio run)
M: Weigel 6 pass from Zubich (Nik Jesch pass from Zubich)
E: Erron Anderson 4 run (run failed)
Third Quarter
M: Zubich 35 run (run failed)
Fourth Quarter
M: Colton Gallus 24 run (Micaden Clines pass from Gallus)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.