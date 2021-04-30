North Woods knocks off Mesabi East, 10-4

North Woods 10,
Mesabi East 4
At Aurora, Zach Cheney led the Grizzlies on the mound and at the plate to score a 10-4 victory Thursday over Mesabi East.
Cheney tossed a complete game and allowed four runs on seven hits, while striking out nine Grizzlies. He also 3-for-4 at the plate and added an RBI.
While the score doesn’t show it, Mesabi East head coach Dave Hillman said his team “played pretty well.’’ A couple of errors, a few passed balls and too many runners left on base proved to be his club’s downfall.
Offensively, the Giants’ Ty Laugen went 2-for-3 with a triple and one RBI, while Henry Depew, Ethan Sahr and Ethan Murray each added a base knock. Overall, Mesabi East (1-5) had seven hits. On the hill, Brayden Leffell went five innings and surrendered seven runs on seven hits and striking out five. Kalub Corbett came on in relief to throw the last two innings. He gave up three unearned runs on three hits and fanned three.
North Woods was led by Chris Chaulklin with two hits and three RBI, while Landon Panichi went 2-for-4. The Grizzlies compiled 10 hits.
Hillman said each team hit well, but “we had a couple errors that hurt us.’’ He added he might change up the lineup for Friday’s home game against International Falls and see how the kids respond.
“We’re hoping to turn it around today.’’
