COOK — With the plug being pulled on their Section 7A quarterfinal game against Ely due to COVID-19 protocols within the Timberwolves program, the No. 3 North Woods boys’ basketball team got a bye into the semifinals and a little extra time to prepare for their semifinal matchup with No. 2 Deer River.
The Warriors have already bested the Grizzlies once this season so the extra time to study Deer River could be a difference maker for North Woods as they take on the Warriors tonight at 6 p.m. in Deer River.
The Grizzlies learned that their matchup with Ely had been canceled last Friday morning and head coach Will Kleppe said he tried to keep everything as close to normal as he could for his team as they changed their focus to Deer River.
“We tried to not change up anything with regards to our schedule,” Kleppe said. “We had practice Friday night just like we planned and then gave the kids some info on how to watch Deer River take on South Ridge on Saturday. We encouraged the kids to watch the game and stay safe over the weekend and come ready for practice on Monday. We didn’t miss a beat.
“We feel bad for all the coaches and kids on Ely. No one wants to go out that way. From our perspective, we just had to take it in stride. We never expected it, but it happened.”
Falling to Deer River 81-70 last month on the road, Kleppe says there’s a lot of things his team did right in that game, but also a lot of things that need fixing.
“It’s simple. We have to work hard. We did a lot of analyzing with our previous game with them and our guys played well. We did a lot of things the right way but we put them at the free throw line too many times and we had too many turnovers. We just need to play with enough energy to get those 50-50 balls and find a way to snag a few more rebounds. I think if we can do that, it’s going to be a great game.”
Before last year’s season was called off prior to the section championships, the Grizzlies had made three straight state finals appearances in a row and were the heavy favorites in Section 7A throughout. This year, however, the Grizzlies earned the No. 3 seed, with both Nashwauk-Keewatin and Deer River leapfrogging them. With all section games being played at the high seed, North Woods will have to adapt to playing playoff basketball where the other team has the home court advantage. Kleppe believes, however, that this might actually be a positive for his squad.
“We’re playing from a little different role this year. We’ve been playing as the high seed for a number of years now and we can experience the difference from being the hunter and being the hunted. I think the kids are stepping into that role very nicely. If you’re trying to defend a higher seed, you worry about a few more things when those expectations are on you. It feels like there’s a little less on us this year and it’s made our prep a bit easier.
“The kids still have to buy in though. We’ve been reminding them all year that we haven’t won anything yet. This group of kids this year has a lot to prove if they want to keep this thing going.”
To go along with that, the Grizzlies have experienced some regular season losses this year that are normally games they had expected to win. Blowouts became close contests and some tight games became losses instead. With the Grizzlies postseason experience the greatest amongst area teams, Kleppe knows that their name is circled on every team’s schedule at the beginning of the year.
“It’s been a little bit of an eye opener to our kids this year when they see the amount of energy other teams are bringing to play us. We’ve basically been telling the kids that they’re looking for payback from teams that were ahead of you that beat them up for a few years. We’ve gotten used to that feeling as the season progressed. Teams come in here and give us their best game. We have to match their energy and take it up a notch because that’s what teams are doing when they’re playing North Woods. In games we’ve lost to teams like Ely and Chisholm, they gave us their best games and we weren’t ready for it.”
With a few of North Woods’ most prolific scorers graduating after the last couple of seasons, this year’s team has found scoring coming from all over the roster, with upwards of four or five players recording double-digit points in some of their wins.
“That was a focus of ours going into the season. We’re deeper than we have been in a very long time. We have nine kids who can contribute on any given night. The expectations remain the same for everybody. If you’re going into the game, you can’t just be out there to maintain but, instead, you have to give us a spark.
“It’s been a challenge for me this season at times too. I have to make sure we’re keeping fresh bodies on the floor. But we have all the confidence in them that the guys we put out there are ready to contribute, whether it’s scoring, playing defense or getting rebounds. We feel like we’re in pretty good shape on all those with the guys in our rotation.”
As they get ready to face off with the Warriors tonight, Kleppe says this road playoff battle hopes to be just like any other game.
“I think after this year we’ve gotten used to the smaller crowds and going into places like Deer River and battling them. We can be comfortable there if we do the right things. It’s different not playing this type of game in Duluth but that shouldn’t matter to our kids. They have a lot of confidence and they’re hungry for this win. We’re looking forward to this game.”
