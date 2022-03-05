COOK — The long awaited matchup between two of the top teams in Section 7A finally came to fruition Friday night with the North Woods Grizzlies playing host to the Deer River Warriors.
With playoff implications on the line, Friday’s winner likely had a claim to a higher seed in next week’s Section 7A tournament.
And while the Grizzlies found themselves trailing by a handful of baskets for most of the night, a late run by North Woods and just enough free throws at the end gave them the win over their rivals, 78-75.
The Grizzlies had to contend with Deer River standout Ty Morrison all night long and Morrison made them pay attention to him from the beginning, hitting a three to give his team the early lead.
North Woods’ senior center Sean Morrison went toe-to-toe with the Warriors’ Morrison in the beginning, hitting a bucket in the paint and the extra free throw after being fouled to knot it up.
Another three from Ty Morrison made it 6-3 Deer River, but Sean Morrison answered with back-to-back buckets in the post to put North Woods in front.
Deer River’s Rhett Mundt and North Woods’ Brenden Chiabotti exchanged baskets before Sam Rahier nailed a three for the Warriors to go up four, 13-9. Chiabotti answered with a three of his own before teammate Alex Hartway scored on the drive as the lead changed hands once more.
Ty Morrison and Rahier got another bucket each for the Grizzlies, but a jumper and then a three-pointer from TJ Chiabotti kept it at a one-point game, 19-18 North Woods.
Deer River got their biggest lead of the night shortly after with Morrison and Mundt completing three-point plays, Mikhail Wakonabo hitting the layup and Rahier nailing another three. TJ Chiabotti had a three of his own but the Grizzlies quickly found themselves down seven, 29-22.
Sean Morrison returned to the game with about seven minutes to play in the first half after picking up three fouls that forced him to the bench earlier in the half. The substitution immediately paid off with the big man scoring on the drive and getting the extra free throw after the foul. His free throw, along with two more from TJ Chiabotti closed the gap to two, 29-27.
Deer River’s Morrison and Ethan Williams kept the pressure on late in the half but the Grizzlies got some important late buckets from Chiabotti, Sean Morrison and Jonah Burnett to stay within three at the half, 42-39.
The second half was a similar game of cat-and-mouse for quite some time, with the Warriors pulling away by two or three buckets, forcing the Grizzlie to claw their way back in again and again.
A three from Cale Jackson and an easy bucket down low from Mundt put Deer River up six early, 47-41, but back-to-back threes from TJ Chiabotti knotted the game up. Unable to snag a lead, the Grizzlies fell down six again with a bucket from Rahier and two straight from Mundt, 53-47.
Again, the three saved the Grizzlies with Burnett and then Brenden Chiabotti nailing one each to tie things again. This continued until a Jared Chiabotti three finally tied things for the last time at 61 apiece.
North Woods took their first and largest lead of the night immediately after with Morrison scoring five straight points after, again, coming off the bench due to foul troubles. Mundt got Deer River back within one with a pair of buckets but a three from Brenden Chiabotti and a bucket from Burnett on the drive kept North Woods in front.
The Warriors were forced to foul the Grizzlies with under two minutes to play and North Woods sank enough free throws at the end to keep the lead. With under 30 seconds to play, the Grizzlies began to struggle from the line, sinking just two of their final eight. The plus side? Alex Hartway came up big for North Woods on those misses, pulling down a pair of offensive rebounds to keep the ball in the Grizzlies’ end while burning time off the clock.
Deer River managed to make it a three-point game with about 10 seconds to play, but their last shot by Rahier fell short, giving the win to the Grizzlies.
With Hartway doing as much as he could to help seal the game for North Woods, Grizzlies head coach Will Kleppe said the proverbial “game ball” went to the senior.
“They were huge for us,” Kleppe said. “Our guys weren’t making many free throws when he got those rebounds and you just cross your fingers that they don’t bite you in the end. As much as we struggled tonight shooting and trying to get in front, we found some big possessions at the end and got some big stops on defense to get a big W against a team ahead of us in the section. For Alex, his rebounds kept the ball in our end and forced them to foul us and it made the difference in the game.”
Getting massive contributions from Morrison when he was in the game, Kleppe said the six-foot-three senior center played a smart game despite the foul trouble.
“Sean’s having fun out there and he’s going to go out there and play a bit smarter when he picks up that extra foul. When we were switching aggressively on defense with him out there, he was smart enough not to get a reach but also impede the ball handler enough to give our guards a chance to recover. He had a big night offensively and defensively and he did exactly what we needed him to do.”
Trailing until the final few minutes of the game, Kleppe said the difference in the end came down to rebounding and limiting the Warriors’ opportunities.
“It’s always a concern when you’re playing catchup and expending so much energy just to get back to even. We had just enough bench rotation where we could keep a fresh body in there and we were able to secure a few rebounds to push things our way.”
TJ Chiabotti finished with a game-high 30 points. On his game, Kleppe said the senior commanded the floor in the biggest moments.
“He just has that experience. He’s the last guy who played on the 2019 team so he’s had those big games and been on the big stage. I don’t think anything can rattle him and he’s the guy his teammates look to in tight games and I thought he did a fantastic job of that.”
Morrison finished with 17 and Brenden Chiabotti had 12. Rhett Mundt and Ty Morrison had 17 each for Deer River. Rahier finished with 15 and Williams had 14.
Both teams will now await their opening round opponent in the Section 7A Tournament. Seeds are expected to be released today.
DR 42 33 — 75
NW 39 39 — 78
Deer River: Cale Jackson 7, Ethan Williams 14, Mikhail Wakonabo 5, Rhett Mundt 17, Sam Rahier 15, Ty Morrison 17; Three pointers: Jackson 1, Williams 2, Rahier 4, Morrison 1; Free throws: 6-10; Total fouls: 17; Fouled out: none.
North Woods: Brenden Chiabotti 12, Jared Chiabotti 4, TJ Chiabotti 30, Jonah Burnett 9, Alex Hartway 6, Sean Morrison 17; Three pointers: B. Chiabotti 3, J. Chiabotti 1, T. Chiabotti 6, Burnett 1; Free throws: 15-23; Total fouls: 11; Fouled out: none.
Ely 81,
Fond du Lac Ojibwe 67
At Ely, the Timberwolves closed out their regular season with an 81-67 win over Fond du Lac Ojibwe.
Joey Bianco led Ely in the win with 26 points. Jack Davies had 19 including six made three pointers. Harry Simons added 17.
Jordell Brown led the Ogichidaag with 31 points including five threes. Mukwa Belligner added 14.
Ely head coach Tom McDonald said the contest was a close battle before the timberwolves were able to close things out near the end.
“They have a nice team and they shot well and played well against us,” McDonald said. “We kind of pulled away at the end but Brown was a handful for us to take care of, going inside and outside. I feel like we’re playing okay right now heading into the playoffs.”
Ely (15-11) will open the playoffs on Thursday. Their opponent is yet to be determined.
Ely 47 34 — 81
FDL 38 29 — 67
Fond du Lac Ojibwe: Jordell Brown 31, Tyrie Diver 8, Anthony Reynolds 5, Rico DeFoe 9, Mukwa Bellinger 14; Three pointers: Brown 5, DeFoe 3, Bellinger 2, Reynolds 1; Free throws: 4-6; Total fouls: 16; Fouled out: Diver.
Ely: Joey Bianco 26, Jack Davies 19, Harry Simons 17, Caid Chittum 9, Jason Kerntz 8, Erron Anderson 2; Three pointers: Davies 6, Simons 2, Kerntz 2, Chittum 1; Free throws: 12-17; Total fouls: 14; Fouled out: none.
Cherry 91,
Mesabi East 47
At Cherry, the Tigers closed out their regular season with a dominant win Friday night, 91-47 over Mesabi East.
Isaac Asuma led all scorers in the contest with 30 points for Cherry. Sam Serna added 19. Noah Asuma chipped in with 12.
The Giants were led by Cody Fallstrom’s 19 points. Kaid Kuter finished with 12.
Both squads will await their opponents for the upcoming Section 7A and 7AA tournaments. First round games are slated for Thursday evening.
ME 28 19 — 47
CHS 59 32 — 91
Mesabi East: Brayden Leffel 2, Jack Ribich 5, Kaid Kuter 12, Ethan Sickel 3, Cody Fallstrom 19, Hayden Sampson 6; Three pointers: none; Free throws: 9-19; Total fouls: 13; Fouled out: Ribich, Fallstrom.
Cherry: Mason Heitzman 2, Isaac Asuma 30, Noah Asuma 12, Isaiah Asuma 4, Sam Serna 19, Tommy Mancini 4, Zach Carpenter 5, Landon Ruotsalainen 6, Nick Serna 6, Bobby Mancini 3; Three pointers: Isaac Asuma 1, N. Asuma 1, S. Serna 3, Ruotsalainen 1, N. Serna 1; Free throws: 9-16; Total fouls: 19; Fouled out: N. Serna.
