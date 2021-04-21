COOK — In the 2019 spring baseball season, the North Woods Grizzlies fielded a large contingent of sophomores that looked ready to compete in the Arrowhead Conference, as well as Section 7A.
Those sophomores are now seniors and with that comes a set of expectations they hope to achieve in their final season of high school baseball.
Grizzlies head coach Jeff Smerud says this year’s group of seniors came in excited and ready to play and that energy is still pushing them through the cold, rained-out games of the early season.
“Our kids are ready to play,” Smerud said. “We’ve been excited for this for two years. We have a group of six or seven seniors that are ready to play and will be seeing a lot of field time this year. Then we’ve got a couple of juniors and an eighth grader that’ll be seeing a lot of time as well.
“They’re all pretty excited and upbeat in practice. They just want to get out on the field. It’s an anxious feeling waiting to get into the busy part of the season, but they’re excited.”
In 2019, the Grizzlies finished a solid 2-2 in the postseason, defeating both Deer River and Ely before falling to the top two seeds in South Ridge and Cook County. Smerud says his squad was competitive in every one of those games which makes this year’s prospects exciting.
“We’re looking to compete in every game and I think we have shown that we can do that. If we can clean up some errors and play some better baseball right off the bat, we’ll be in a good spot. We’re older, stronger and smarter now so if we clean things up I think we can compete with any team on the Range.”
North Woods’ pitching staff is anchored by seniors Zach Cheney and Andrew Zika, as well as junior Jake Panichi. Senior Cole Theel will be behind the plate, with Smerud expecting big things out of him. Senior Austin Sokoloski will anchor the outfield, an area Smerud thinks his squad will be solid at.
Senior Chris Chaulklin will be at second base, senior Ty Leinonen is at first and sophomore Ben Kruse will anchor third.
Pitching will play an important role for the Grizzlies, especially during the second week of May when North Woods has five home games in five days. Outside of that, Smerud says his squad will need to do the little things well if they want to remain competitive.
“It comes down to throwing strikes, playing defense and putting the bat on the ball. That’s what baseball is about and we can give ourselves a chance if we do that.”
North Woods will aim to compete in a strong Section 7A and Arrowhead Conference, with their goal to stand out in both a shared one amongst many teams.
“Our goal is to reach the section finals this year and hope to compete for an Arrowhead title. That’s what the guys want. They set that goal for themselves so we’re trying to reach it. They’ve been working hard at practice every day and things have been upbeat so things are looking good for us so far.”
