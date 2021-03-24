North Woods falls short at Deer River

DEER RIVER — The No. 3 North Woods boys’ basketball team dug themselves one too many holes Wednesday night in their 7A semifinal matchup with No. 2 Deer River.
Coming back from a 15-point deficit in the first half and taking a lead as large as seven in the second, the Grizzlies were outmatched in the end as the Warriors eliminated North Woods, 89-83.
The Grizzlies did themselves little favors against the Warriors in the beginning, falling into a 15-point deficit that saw Deer River take full command of the court early on. Blake Fox got things going for the Warriors with a three-point play before Ty Morrison added a pair on the drive.
A three point play from the Grizzlies’ Darius Goggleye was answered by a Fox layup to put the Warriors up 4, 7-3. Deer River continued to expand their lead early in the half with 6-foot-6 center Tait Kongsjord joining the action with bucket after bucket down low.
Morrison and Ethan Williams backed up the big man in the middle to help give the Warriors a 27-12 lead halfway through the frame.
North Woods began to battle back, however, as their long range game came to life just at the right time.
After a Sean Morrison putback for the Grizzlies, North Woods hit four straight threes to get the deficit to four. The first three came from Jared Chiabotti followed by one from TJ Chiabotti. Brenden Chiabotti then followed that up with back-to-back bombs.
Brenden Chiabotti wasn’t done, as he added five more points, two on a steal and the rest on a three point play the old fashioned way to give the Grizzlies their first lead of the contest, 31-30.
Tait Kongsjord added a bucket for North Woods before Sam Rahier nailed a three to put the Warriors up 35-31. The Grizzlies grabbed the lead back with six straight from TJ Chiabotti, 37-35. The squads continued to battle with North Woods holding the slight lead at the break, 44-42. TJ and Brendan Chiabotti led the Grizzlies with 11. Fox had 10 for the Warriors.
Trailing by as much as 15 in the first half, North Woods head coach Will Kleppe saw great things from his team as they clawed their way back into the game.
“Our guys showed tremendous composure,” Kleppe said. “We got the ball out and ran and just got into our game. We were able to push into the lead. Deer River has a lot of weapons. They shoot the three extremely well. I thought we did a great job holding their leading scorers down in the first half.”
North Woods expanded their lead early in the second with Goggleye, Hartway and all three Chiabottis fueling an early run that put the Grizzlies up by seven, 55-48.
The Warriors didn’t let things get too far out of hand, however, with Rahier and Mikhail Wakonabo answering to tie things up at 62.
Hartway, TJ Chiabotti and Brenden Chiabotti all found success close to the hoop with buckets in transition or on the drive to put North Woods up six this time, 71-65.
That was the last time Deer River would trail, however as Rahier, Wakonabo and Williams fueled the Warriors biggest run of the night, a 21-5 sprint that gave Deer River the 86-76 lead.
North Woods grabbed some late shots but were forced to foul the Warriors as time ran down. Deer River nailed their late free throws to take the win 89-83, eliminating the Grizzlies just before the section championship on Friday.
Despite the loss, North Woods head coach Will Kleppe had only positives for his squad as they broke things down for the final time this season.
“I couldn’t be more proud of my guys,” Kleppe said. “They lost to a great team. Deer River is a fantastic ball club. They fought back and never let themselves get out of it. But I couldn’t be prouder of my guys. We asked them to give us everything they had and they did just that.
“They came out here and battled. We held the lead, rebounded like crazy and did a lot of good things, but we came up a little short.”
Seeing a challenging season through to the end, Kleppe said it was difficult to describe just how challenging things were in a season where their team could be shut down on a moment’s notice.
“Unless you were living it with us, I don’t know if you can understand what it was like to just try and hope that you’d get another chance to play and everyone would stay healthy. I love my guys. They did a fantastic job of holding everything together and keeping everyone healthy and safe. They kept giving themselves a chance to play and that’s all we could ask for.”
Graduating one senior in Darius Goggleye, Kleppe says the team will miss the contributions he made to the team day in and day out.
“We’re going to miss that kid. He’s come a long way in this program. He’s worked hard and he’s a dedicated student-athlete for us. I can’t say enough about him and what he’s brought to our program. He’s a fierce competitor, plays hard, but he’s calm and cool and everyone loves him. We’re happy he’s had such a great experience playing for us and we’re looking forward to good things from him in the future.”
Returning a large core of scorers, the Grizzlies hope to reload and compete again next year in a tough Section 7A.
“Everyone’s young. Deer River is young, Mountain Iron is young, Nashwauk will return a lot. We’re looking forward to what we can do next year and expect our guys to put in some hard work and give themselves a chance to be competitive again next year. We’ll be senior strong next year and look forward to a good, competitive season.”
NW 44 39 — 83
DR 42 47 — 89
North Woods: Darius Goggleye 9, Jared Chiabotti 17, TJ Chiabotti 19, Davis Kleppe 3, Brenden Chiabotti 20, Alex Harteay 11, Sean Morrison 4; Three pointers: J. Chiabotti 2, T. Chiabotti 2, Kleppe 1, B. Chiabotti 3, Hartway 1; Free throws: 5-8; Total Fouls: 17; Fouled out: Goggleye.
Deer River: Sam Rahier 21, Blake Fox 13, Ethan Williams 11, Mikhail Wakonabo 19, Rhett Mundt 2, Tait Kongsjord 9, Ty Morrison 14; Three pointers: Rahier 5, Fox 2, Wakonabo 1, Morrison 1; Free throws: 20-27; Total fouls: 13; Fouled out: none.
