DULUTH — The Section 7A No. 2 seed North Woods Grizzlies shook off a rough first half against the seventh-seeded Northland Eagles on Saturday night at Romano Gymnasium on the campus of UMD.
The Grizzlies played better ball in the second half and hit their free throws on their way to a 71-67 win over the Eagles.
“That was a dangerous start we had,” Grizzlies coach Will Kleppe said. “I think we came out a little passive and tight and in the playoffs you can’t do that.”
Northland jumped out to an early 10-3 lead on the strength of Alec Wake hitting a pair of three-pointers and Nolan Carlson making a layup.
Brenden Chiabotti hit a three-pointer to cut the Eagles lead to seven. The Grizzlies got closer when TJ Chiabotti picked up a steal and made a layup before center Sean Morrison made an inside bucket to make it a 10-7 game.
Northland was not going to let the Grizzlies get closer. Nathan Johnson made a layup and Wake scored back-to-back buckets to make it a 16-7 Eagles lead, forcing Kleppe to take a time out. Following the time out, Northland added to their lead when Carlson picked up a loose ball and hit Johnson with a perfect pass and the center layed it in.
The Eagles had a 20-9 lead when the Grizzlies finally started to get hot. Brenden Chiabotti hit a three-pointer and a short jump shot to cut the Eagles lead to six.
TJ Chiabotti then made a layup following an Eagles bucket to keep the deficit at six and forced Northland coach Chris Carlson to take a time out.
Following the timeout, Morrison scored another bucket down low to make it a four point game but Northland extended their lead when Wake made a pair of free throws and Johnson made a bucket while being fouled. He made the free throw and the Eagles lead was back up to nine.
With Northland later leading 27-21 the Grizzlies made a run late in the half. TJ Chiabotti made a layup and Brenden Chiabotti made a pair of free throws to make it a two-point game.
Northland got a three-pointer from Carlson and a layup from Johnson to get their lead back up to seven.
The Grizzlies got a bucket and free throw from Jared Chiabotti and a steal and layup from Alex Hartway. The teams traded buckets and Morrison layed one in at the buzzer to make it a one point game at the break.
“Brenden was huge for us in that half,” Kleppe said. “When we needed a big bucket, he was there for us.”
Brenden Chiabotti scored 12 in the half for North Woods.
The Grizzlies didn’t waste any time getting the lead in the second half. TJ Chiabotti took a pass and ran it in for a layup and a 34-33 Grizzlies lead.
They added to their lead when Brenden Chiabotti made a layup and a pair of free throws to put the Grizzles up five.
“We talked in the locker room at the half about what we had to do,” Kleppe said. “We came out quickly and that’s what we needed to do.”
The Eagles scored five quick points to tie the game at 38-38, but that would be as close to the lead the Eagles would get.
Jared Chiabotti hauled in a rebound and put it back in and followed that up with a jumper that gave the Grizzlies a 46-38 lead.
Morrison scored the next time down court to make it a ten point North Woods lead, forcing another Eagles time out.
“We were really doing some nice things out there,” Kleppe said. “We were finding the open man and hitting some big shots.”
Following the time out the Eagles scored seven quick points to cut the North Woods lead down to three, but Davis Kleppe hit a deep three-pointer to add to the North Woods lead.
The Eagles fought to stay in the game and got the Grizzlies lead down to two, 64-62, with 1:12 to play. They were then forced to foul if they wanted possession of the ball back.
Unfortunately for the Eagles,they were forced to foul TJ Chiabotti who went to the line and made nine of ten free throws to put the game away.
The Eagles got four quick points at the end of the contest but time ran out and the Grizzlies semifinal spot was set.
“TJ making all those free throws was huge,” Kleppe said. “As a team we were 17-20 from the line which is almost as good as you can ask for.”
Brenden Chiabotti ended the game with 22 points to lead the Grizzlies while TJ Chiabotti added 15. Jared Chiabotti collected 12.
Johnson ended the game with 24 to lead the Eagles.
“Our hat has to go off to them,” Kleppe said. “They battled out there with four juniors and one senior. They will be back next year.”
The Grizzlies will now lock up with Deer River on Wednesday night in Romano Gymnasium at 7 p.m.
“We will need to come out ready to play on Wednesday,” Kleppe said. “It’s playoffs, you lose and you're done.”
NHS 33 34 — 67
NW 32 39 — 71
Northland-Remer: Nolan Carlson 19, Ron Day 1, Alec Wake 18, Liam Wake 5, Nathan Johnson 24; Three pointers: Carlson 3, Wake 2, Johnson 1; Free throws: 11-16; Total fouls: 16; Fouled out: None.
North Woods: Brenden Chiabotti 22, Jared Chiabotti 12, TJ Chisbotti 15, Davis Kleppe 6, Alex Hartway 4, Sean Morrison 12; Three pointers: Brenden Chiabotti 3, Kleppe 1; Free throws: 17-20; Total fouls: 18; Fouled out: Morrison.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.