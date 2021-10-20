AURORA — The Rock Ridge and Mesabi East swim teams teamed up with Two Harbors Tuesday night as they faced off with Cloquet/Esko/Carlton, Proctor/Hermantown and Duluth Denfeld for the annual North-South Challenge at the Mesabi East pool.
Making up the North, the Wolverines, Giants and Agates teamed up to edge out the South by a final score of 1448-1996.
Team by team, Mesabi East came out with the best score at 625. Rock Ridge finished second at 570. CEC was third (545), PH fourth (513), Denfeld fifth (338) and Two Harbors sixth (253).
The Giants finished the meet with five wins in 12 events with Emma Williams coming out on top in two events individually.
Williams first won the 200 freestyle with a time of 2:08.51 before swimming to a first place finish in the 100 freestyle, this time with a time of 58.27.
Siiri Hakala also earned a win for Mesabi East, touching the wall first in the 100 backstroke with a time of 1:04.88.
The Giants also stopped their time first in two relays with Hakala, Kylie Meyer, Kyra Skelton and Rhys Ceglar winning the 200 medley relay (2:01.20) before Meyer, Williams, Ceglar and Skelton went on to win the 200 freestyle relay (1:48.75).
Rock Ridge was led in the meet by Dani Logan, who picked up a second place finish in the 500 freestyle (6:00.96). Earlier in the meet, she finished third in the 200 freestyle (2:13.04). The Wolverines also got a third place finish from Hailey Pechonick in the 100 butterfly (1:10.17). Emma Vukmanich was fourth in the 100 backstroke (1:11.05) and fifth in the 50 freestyle (27.88). Mia Stark took fourth in the 200 individual medley (2:37.95) while Maggie Gripp also took home a fifth place finish in the 100 backstroke (1:11.64).
In the relays, Rock Ridge took third in the 200 freestyle relay with Stark, Jaelyn Parks, Pechonick and Samantha Bartovich stopping their time at 1:53.99.
Other notable finishes for Mesabi East include a runner-up finish from Izze Depew in the 100 breaststroke (1:20.64); a third place finish from Meyer in the 200 IM (2:33.56) to go along with a fourth place finish in the 100 freestyle (1:00.26); a third place finish in the backstroke from Summer Cullen-Line (1:10.09) and a fourth place finish from Emily Blake in the 500 freestyle (6:08.68).
Both Rock Ridge and Mesabi East will host meets on Tuesday with the Wolverines meeting up with Proctor/Hermantown and the Giants taking on International Falls.
200 medley relay: 1, Mesabi East A (Siiri Hakala, Kylie Meyer, Kyra Skelton, Rhys Ceglar), 2:01.20; 2, Cloquet/Esko/Carlton A, 2:05.76; 3, Duluth Denfeld A, 2:06.59; 4, Proctor/Hermantown A, 2:09.08; 5, Rock Ridge A (Emma Vukmanich, Grace Langowski, Hailey Pechonick, Jaclyn Parks), 2:09.19.
200 freestyle: 1, Emma Williams, ME, 2:08.51; 2, Hannah Sandman, CEC, 2:08.76; 3, Dani Logan, RR, 2:13.04; 4, Emma Peterson, CEC, 2:15.77; 5, Ava Niksich, PH, 2:18.72.
200 individual medley: 1, Addison Bartling, DD, 2:25.71; 2, Norah Gunderson, PH, 2:29.36; 3, Meyer, ME, 2:33.56; 4, Mia Stark, RR, 2:37.95; 5, Emma Vanneste, PH, 2:40.64.
50 freestyle: 1, Elizabeth Nicolai, PH, 26.61; 2, Megan Chopskie, CEC, 26.67; 3, Cailyn Volkenant, DD, 26.99; 4, Livia Dugas, TH, 27.60; 5, Vukmanich, RR, 27.88.
1 meter diving: 1, Elly Blazevic, DD, 160.25; 2, Casey Underdale, TH, 160.55; 3, Claire Roufs, DD, 158.70; 4, Lizzy Wells, CEC, 148.80; 5, Cora Kreager, DD, 143.50.
100 butterfly: 1, N. Gunderson, PH, 1:07.86; 2, Chopskie, CEC, 1:08.86; 3, Pechonick, RR, 1:10.17; 4, Mackenzie Simula, 1:10.88; 5, Laney Gunderson, PH, 1:10.90.
100 freestyle: 1, Williams, ME, 58.27; 2, Volkenant, DD, 59.08; 3, Sandman, CEC, 59.37; 4, Meyer, ME, 1:00.26; 5, Dugas, TH, 1:00.69.
500 freestyle: 1, Nicolai, PH, 5:47.59; 2, Logan, RR, 6:00.96; 3, Peterson, CEC, 6:08.24; 4, Emily Blake, ME, 6:08.68; 5, Marlee Hogenson, TH, 6:22.51.
200 freestyle relay: 1, Mesabi East A (Meyer, Williams, Ceglar, Skelton), 1:48.75; 2, Proctor/Hermantown A, 1:51.22; 3, Rock Ridge A (Stark, Parks, Pechonick, Samantha Bartovich), 1:53.99; 4, Mesabi East B (Izzy Depew, Kiera Saumer, Adeline Butzke, Ashley Fossell), 1:56.17; 5, Rock Ridge B (Avah Kraushaar, Abygail Roush, Isabella Smith, Tayler Harju), 1:56.60.
100 backstroke: 1, Hakala, ME, 1:04.88; 2, Bartling, DD, 1:05.02; 3, Summer Cullen-Line, ME, 1:10.09; 4, Vukmanich, RR, 1:11.05; 5, Maggie Gripp, RR, 1:11.64.
100 breaststroke: 1, Madeline Gorski, CEC, 1:18.13; 2, Depew, ME, 1:20.64; 3, Jaana Harju, PH, 1:21.95; 4, Allana Carlson, PH, 1:22.23; 5, Marley Bugbee, DD, 1:22.68.
400 freestyle relay: 1, Proctor/Hermantown A, 4:01.63; 2, Mesabi East A (Skelton, Ceglar, Butzke, Williams), 4:01.85; 2, Cloquet/Esko/Carlton A, 4:03.72; 4, Duluth Denfeld A, 4:07.27; 5, Rock Ridge A (Vukmanich, Pechonick, Stark, Bartovich), 4:07.36.
