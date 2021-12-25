HIBBING — Since 1987, the Hibbing High School boys basketball team has hosted a holiday tournament.
It was a staple event right after Christmas and it brought a lot of good teams and good games to the area,
The name of the tournament switched in 2016 to the North Star State Hardwood Showcase, but the quality of the tournament didn’t suffer.
It got better, with a lot of Class 3A and 4A teams traveling to Hibbing to compete.
Bluejacket coach Joel McDonald had such a field last year, but COVID-19 wiped out those plans as the 2020-21 season didn’t start until after the New Year.
It was the first holiday tournament to be canceled, but after a one-year hiatus, the North Star State Hardwood Showcase will be back at full strength beginning Tuesday at the Lincoln Elementary School Gymnasium.
Game one begins at 2:45 p.m. with Superior taking on Warroad; at 4:30 p.m., Columbia Heights plays Grand Rapids; at 6:15 p.m. Duluth Denfeld battles Red Lake; and in the nightcap, Hibbing plays Badger/Greenbush-Middle River at 8 p.m.
According to McDonald, it was tough to watch the tournament not being played.
“Especially for that group of kids because of what we had last year,” McDonald said. “We were looking forward to all we were supposed to get last year. It was disappointing for them. It was disappointing for us.
“We had a good field coming up, and it didn’t work out. You hate to lose something like that. It was a blow to our club because of everything we get out of that from a club perspective and all of those types of things.”
But McDonald put everything in perspective.
“Nobody had anything last year, so it wasn’t like it was anything exclusive for us,” he said. “Nobody got to have their type of events last year. We’re glad it’s back. We’re glad we have eight teams.”
That almost wasn’t the case. Three teams — Cambridge-Isanti, Forest Lake and Duluth East — put a crimp in the original plans by pulling out of the tourney.
That put McDonald in a bind.
“Losing three teams that we’re committed to being here year after year was a tough thing,” McDonald said. “That made things more difficult than we wanted it to be to find teams, but we had some teams that showed interest right out of the gate.
“We had the usual teams like Grand Rapids and Denfeld back, but it’ll be fun having some teams come to town that are new to the list of past participants.”
Those new teams include the Gators, the Spartans, Warroad and Columbia Heights.
Red Lake has been in the tourney before, so they’re making a reappearance at the event.
“We’re excited to see Badger/Greenbush-Middle River,” McDonald said. “It’s the first time Superior has been here. It’s the same with Warroad and Heights. We’re excited about that.
“The field is going to be competitive.”
According to McDonald, Columbia Heights is ranked in the top five in Class 3A this season.”
“They will come up here loaded,” McDonald said. “They have big kids, athletic kids and Division I offered football-kind-of-kids. They have good length and athleticism, with some shooting ability, too. Everybody who plays them is going to have their hands full. They’re in the top five for a reason.”
Superior, according to McDonald, would be a Class 4A school in Minnesota, and Red Lake likes to get up-and-down the floor.
The Thunderhawks are an established program. The Hunters have a new coach this season, so they will have a different look than last year. Warroad is having some early-season success at 6-0, and Badger/Greenbush-Middle River played in the State Class A Tournament last year, beating Deer River in the first round.
“It took a lot of work and a lot of stress trying to fill this,” McDonald said. “Losing three teams caused a lot more of that. Fortunately, we’ve got an eight-team field.”
As for Hibbing’s first-round opponent, McDonald said they won’t be a pushover, but he likes where his team is at just six games into the season.
The Bluejackets are coming off a big win against Esko, which was previously undefeated.
“I like where we’re at with the progress we’ve made since Red Wing,” McDonald said. “With Esko, some of the things that caused us trouble in Red Wing showed themselves again, and we handled it a lot better. We handled it with more resiliency.
“We still have a long way to go, there’s no question about it.
McDonald will find out more about his team in this three-day span.
This tournament is going to test us, not just in our ability to handle a tournament situation, but also the three games in a row,” he said. “We’re not deep, so the three games in a row is going to challenge us from a conditioning and rest perspective, too.
“We have to see what we can do to play around with that a little bit, if we can get away with it.”
More important than that, however, is the fact that the tournament is up and running again.
It should be three exciting days of basketball, with the shot clock included.
“We want to get the fans in the gym again, and to have three days of this again,” McDonald said.
Red Lake
The Ogichidaag (O-gitch-e-dog), which is Ojibwe for Warriors, are led by Ken Fox III, a junior, who has been stepping up big, especially later in games for Coach Chris Jourdain.
“He has great court awareness,” Jourdain said. “He’s knocking down big free throws in crunch time.”
Gerald Kingbird Jr., who is also a junior, had 29 points in an opening-night win over Nashwauk-Keewatin.
He has been limited by a thigh injury. He helped the Warriors a championship this past summer at a Pacesetter Regional, State and Great State Tournament.
“He’s a great ball handler and finisher at the rim,” Jourdain said.
Jourdain said he’s looking forward to the challenge of playing some of the bigger schools.
“We recently moved up to 2A due to enrollment during the pandemic,” Jourdain said. “The schedule was already set, so we didn’t get to add any 2A teams. We’re thankful they had room and accommodated us late.
“The key for us is to play our game, and use our defense to create offense. We also have to do the little things like boxing out and hitting big free throws. We have some good shooters, hustlers and we stress sportsmanship.”
