North Branch takes down Hibbing, 12-2

HIBBING — If the North Branch High School baseball team ends up being the No. 1 seed in Section 7AAA, the Vikings have earned it.
North Branch came to Al Nyberg Field Saturday and pounded out 16 hits en route to a 12-2 victory over Hibbing.
The Vikings hit three doubles and one triple on the way to victory, plus they got a number of clutch hits off of four Bluejacket pitchers.
“When they had chances to drive runs in, they did,” Hibbing coach Jay Wetzel said. “Every time they scored, it was in multiples, and that adds up after a while.”
That’s exactly what happened right off the bat as North Branch put up two runs in the first, then four in the second.
Hibbing has been getting itself into hot water by giving up early runs.
In the first, the Vikings had two hit batters, a walk, singles by Andrew Orf and Adam Richards, plus an error allowed the Vikings to early runs, then with the bases loaded, Bluejacket starting pitcher Beau Frider worked some magic.
Frider got a strikeout, fly ball and ground out to minimize the damage.
“Part of our issues in the first couple of innings, we had too many base runners by hit batsmen and walks,” Wetzel said. “That makes it hard for us to get to a point where a hit here or there means multiple runs.”
Hibbing took some sting out of that top of the first with a run of its own.
Josh Kivela doubled with one out, then took third on a fly ball. Logan Gietzen delivered a clutch RBI single to make it 2-1.
The Bluejackets loaded the bases when Jacob singled and Mayson Brown reached on a fielder’s choice ground ball that turned into an error, but that second big hit remained elusive as Hibbing left the bases loaded.
North Branch loaded the bases again in the second thanks to a hit batter, a walk and an error.
A double play ball, which turned into one out, scored a run, then another error allowed a second run of the inning to score.
Reed Jackson lined a ball off the wall in right-center, scoring two more runs, and ending Frider’s day on the mound.
Dane Mammenga came on in relief and left two North Branch runners stranded.
The Bluejackets scored once in the fourth as Evan Vinopal walked with two out, then Dane Mammenga singled him to second. Ethan Lund followed with an RBI base hit to make it 6-2, but again, Hibbing left two runners stranded because it couldn’t come up with the clutch hit.
“We had runners in scoring position, we just have a tough time stringing things together,” Wetzel said. “We only scored one each in the innings we scored. We couldn’t make them into bigger innings.
“They had a couple of nice defensive plays.”
Especially Vikings second baseman Cole Palmer, who robbed the Bluejackets of base hits in a couple of innings.
“He made four plays where you say, ‘Wow,’” Wetzel said. “That’s a part of the inning. Their shortstop made a couple of nice plays, too. Those balls get through and all of a sudden, we’re in business.
“Who knows? You put a little more pressure on them, and maybe the outcome is different. They had a comfortable lead early and kept it that way.”
North Branch would add two more in the fifth as Orf hit an RBI single, and when his ball misplayed for an error, a second run scored to make it 8-2.
The Bluejackets got one-out base hits from Gietzen and Jacob Stahl to start a rally in the fifth, but again, Hibbing couldn’t get that clutch hit when it needed to.
The Vikings broke the game open in the seventh with four runs in the seventh.
After a strikeout, Jayden Axford tripled and Orf doubled. Gavin Jensen-Schneider hit an RBI single as did Reed Jackson. Cole Palmer also had an RBI base hit.
“That’s why they’re probably going to be the No. 1 seed,” Wetzel said. “Presently, they’re the two seed, but they beat Chisago this week, which was the No. 1 seed. You can see it.
“They play good defense, and their pitching was solid. They swing the bat well.”
Deven Schulte got the win, tossing a nine-hitter for six innings of work. He struck out four and walked one.
Beau Frider took the loss, giving way to Mammenga, Vinopal and Stahl.
