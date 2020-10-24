North Branch blanks Hibbing, 46-0

HIBBING — The field was covered with snow, so the team that handled it better would be successful.
North Branch came out with more intensity, blocked two punts and got its running game going en route to a 46-0 victory over Hibbing in high school football action Friday at Cheever Field.
The Bluejackets took the opening kickoff, ran three plays and went back into punt formation.
Gavin Jensen-Schneider blocked the punt and returned it 35 yards for a touchdown to turn the complexion of the game.
“That turned the game around a lot for us,” Hibbing coach Shaun Howard said. “Having that happen changed the feeling of the team. We’re trying to get this team to keep building forward.
“It takes time, but we have to keep on moving forward.”
On Hibbing’s next possession, the Vikings blocked another punt, but this time, the Bluejackets’ defense stood their ground and got North Branch to turn the ball over on downs.
Only Hibbing had trouble moving the ball once again, and punted.
The Vikings took advantage of that by getting a 5-yard touchdown run by Josh Logan to make it 16-0.
Derrick Witte would get a 4-yard touchdown jaunt near the end of the first quarter to make it 22-0.
The Bluejackets held their ground in the second quarter, allowing only a 5-yard scoring run by Ashton LaBelle, but Hibbing just couldn’t get anything going on offense.
Intensity was the biggest reason for that.
“They had a lot more intensity than we did,” Howard said. “We thought we had a good week of practice, but we have to change the intensity of the team. That’s what we have to figure out this week as coaches.”
In the third quarter, Logan had a 1-yard run to make it 38-0, then Logan finished the scoring in the fourth quarter with a 10-yard run.
The Bluejackets got their first first down at 10:27 of the fourth quarter by putting together a nice drive down to the Vikings 10-yard line.
Quarterback Bryson Larrabee was able to hook up with Eli Erickson on a couple of nice passes, and Dominic Cementina and Connor Marschalk picked up some nice yards on the ground.
Hibbing wasn’t able to punch the ball into the endzone as the drive stalled on downs.
“We’re young. That’s the biggest thing,” Howard said. “We’re young on the offensive line. We’re young at quarterback. Eli made a great grab. It takes time to gel as an offensive unit.
“It’s hard to do that without two-a-days.”
The Bluejackets do have some skilled offensive players, and that was proven on that last Hibbing drive of the game.
“They have that intensity, now we have to get that into everyone else,” Howard said.
NB 22 8 8 8 — 46
HHS 0 0 0 0 — 0
First Quarter:
NB — Gavin Jensen-Schneider 35 blocked punt return (Josh Logan run)
NB — Josh Logan 5 run (Derrick Witte run)
NB — Witte 4 run (run failed)
Second Quarter:
NB — Ashton LaBelle 5 run (LaBelle run)
Third Quarter:
NB — Logan 1 run (Witte run)
Fourth Quarter:
NB — Logan 10 run (Logan run)
Cherry 36
Northeast Range 22
MOUNTAIN IRON — Beau Barry had three touchdown runs as the Tigers scored 16-unanswered points in the second half to beat the Nighthawks at the Mountain Iron-Buhl High School Field.
Oskar Koivisto on 3-yard run, Landyn Houghton on a 33-yard scoring strike from Bralyn Lislegard and Lislegard on an 85-yard kickoff return had touchdowns in the first half for Northeast Range.
Barry scored twice, once on a 44-yard run and 4-yard jaunt, and Cole Harrington had a 6-yard scoring for Cherry in the first half.
In the second half, Matt Kloss had a 6-yard touchdown scamper to give the Tigers the lead, then Barry added a 27-yard touchdown run to end the scoring.
CHS 6 14 8 8 — 36
NER 8 14 0 0 — 22
First Quarter:
NER — Oskar Koivisto 3 run (Bralyn Lislegard run)
C — Beau Barry 4 run (run failed)
Second Quarter:
NER — Landyn Houghton 33 pass from Bralyn Lislegard (Koivisto run)
C — Barry 44 run (Matt Kloss run)
NER — Lislegard 85 kickoff return (run failed)
C — Cole Harrington 6 run (run failed)
Third Quarter:
C — Kloss 6 run (Harrington run)
Fourth Quarter:
C — Barry 27 run (Mason Perkovich run)
