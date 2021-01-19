HIBBING — For over 30 years, Richard Nordvold graced the airwaves with his golden voice, calling Hibbing High School athletics on three radio stations — WMFG, KADU and WNMT.
Nordvold brought those games to life into the households of many Bluejacket fans from 1964, when he started as a color commentator with Orlando Bonicelli, until 2002 with Jon Timpane (1970), then later on with Joe Petroske (1985) with the “Only Game in Town.”
Nordvold passed away last week at his home in Arizona. He won’t soon be forgotten as he left a lasting impression on all of the Bluejacket athletes he and his team covered.
“It’s sad,” former Hibbing hockey standout Pat Micheletti said. “As young players we looked up to them. It was cool to have them calling our games. Both of them loved being around the players.
“They loved being around high school sports. He was the voice of Hibbing sports forever. We respected him. He was a terrific person. He loved Hibbing athletics. He was great for all of us. He was your consummate professional.”
Former Hibbing basketball player Chris Liesmaki agreed.
“Both Dick and Jon were two of Hibbing basketball’s most enthusiastic cheerleaders of all-time,” Liesmaki said. “They were both good at announcing play-by-play, and their excitement was appreciated. They were a great duo.
“I can still hear their play-by-play and it reminds me of the great high-school experience we had. Dick was a kind man that truly loved to broadcast basketball. He was a great broadcasting voice.”
According to Micheletti, if his family couldn’t attend a game, listening to Nordvold was the next best thing.
“You automatically turned on the radio, especially back in those days,” Micheletti said. “High school sports back then was the big thing. He was the voice. Whether it was football, hockey or basketball, you turned it on.
“There was no internet and no phones. That was your source. His voice was resounding. It was cool to hear your name called by Dick. Both he and Jon were integral parts of our childhood. They were an institution in Hibbing.”
Not only did Nordvold see Pat play, but also covered his brothers, Joe, Don and Jerry.
“Not only our family, but the Perpich family as well,” Micheletti said. “He watched us all grow up. That was great. We had a text thread going through the family when we heard about it. It’s a sad time for the Micheletti family.”
Liesmaki will miss seeing Nordvold because of the passion he had for the sports he covered.
“Every time I saw him in later years, he would always bring up the 1975 and 1976 state-tourney experience, and how special those years were to him and all Hibbing sports fans,” Liesmaki said. “He was always kind to me.
“He always went out of his way to say hello. I still hear their voices as we would listen to some of their taped play-by-play sports-casted games. I thanked him all of the time for the excitement have to the Hibbing sports-listening audience. We will miss him.”
———
George Lah, and his father, Bill, were family friends of Nordvold, and Lah had the opportunity to work with him for four summers at the Iron Range Interpretive Center.
“That’s when I first got to know him,” Lah said. “He was a good friend of mine, and when my wife, Ann, passed away, he was there for me at the funeral.”
Lah related one story that he and Nordvold shared. It was during Minnesota Ethnic Days, which was an annual event at the Center.
“I was chatting with Dick when Grandpa Arabonis walked up to us and handed us a flask of Ouzo,” Lah said. “I told him I was working and couldn’t drink it, but Dick grabbed the flask and took a swig.
“He hands it to me, and I take a swig. He told me, if you’re going into public relations never turn down an Ouzo from the patriarch of a Greek family.”
Lah also knew Nordvold from the ‘Only Game in Town.’
“We were too young to go to the games, so listening to Dick and Jon on the radio was like being there,” Lah said. “I always dreamed of hearing my name on the radio. He was as good as any national play-by-play people. Some of them couldn’t hold a candle to Dick.
“When I think about all of the athletes he knew and that knew him, it’s amazing. Over those 30 years, nobody, from the starters to the substitutes, were any less important than the next person. He never lost his enthusiasm or focus.”
There was another side of Nordvold, and Lah remembers when Nordvold and Bill Lah went on a Cursillo, which shows Christian laypeople how to become effective Christian leaders over the course of a three-day weekend.
“Dick told me he had a good life, a good job, a good family, and a beautiful marriage, but he felt something was missing,” Lah said. “He went to that Cursillo and found out what was missing in his life — the Lord.
“Dick became a devout Catholic and servant. He became more enthusiastic about finding the Lord. He worked hand-in-hand with the Catholic church. He was omnipresent in everybody’s life.”
