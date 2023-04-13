AURORA—The Mesabi East baseball team shook off some struggles in the first couple of innings and came back to beat Silver Bay 6-5 Thursday on the strength of Zachary Norberg’s pitching and hitting.
The Mariners grabbed a 1-0 lead in the top of the second inning when Chase Mallory walked, stole second base, advanced to third on a wild pitch, and came in to score when Avry Thompson hit an RBI single.
The Giants starting pitcher Easton Sahr ran into some trouble in the top of the third when he gave up two straight singles and then walked Jake Stadler to lead the bases with nobody out.
Two runs scored when the Giants made an infield error and all of a sudden it was a 3-0 Silver Bay lead and runners were on first and second.
Mallory walked and the bases were filled and Giants head coach Chad Sahr came out to make a pitching change.
Norberg came in and struck out three straight hitters looking and kept the game at a 3-run Silver Bay lead.
“That was huge the way Zach (Norberg) came in and struck out the three straight hitters,” Sahr said. That really got us fired up.”
The Giants cut it to a 3-1 game in the home half of the third when Cooper Sickel hit a single and then stole second base, and came in to score when Dakota Kruse hit an RBI single.
The Mariners could not get anything going off Norberg in the top of the fourth inning but the Giants had a big fourth inning.
Louis Karish started the frame with a walk before stealing his way to second. Jared Snetsinger followed with a walk of his own.
Both players advanced on a wild pitch and the Giants had runners on second and third with nobody out. Mesabi East made it a 3-2 game when Landon Luke grounded out to short.
Pinch hitter Landon Mathisen came in and reached on an error. Norberg then came up and crushed a hit to the fence in right-center field.
The Sophomore raced around the bases for the inside the park home run to make it a 5-3 Mesabi East lead after four innings.
“The way he was pitching and to hit that home run was huge,” Sahr said. “I was really hoping that he would just keep running.”
Norberg struck out two more Silver Bay batters in the top of the fifth inning. The Giants could not add to their lead in the bottom of the fifth and both teams were quiet in the sixth.
The Mariners tied the game in the top of the seventh inning. Tucker Cook walked and came in to score when Braylan Hoff ripped a double to make it a 5-4 game.
They tied the game at five when Hoff scored after a McCoy Williams single. Norberg struck out Randy Ernest to end the frame.
The Giants won the game in the bottom of the seventh inning when Dakota Kruse was hit by a pitch, stole second, and went to third on a wild pitch.
Ryder Gerulli was then in the batter’s box. The junior hit into fielder’s choice and the Mariners could not get the ball to home plate to tag out Kruse and the Giants won 6-5.
“It was a win,” Sahr said. “We still have lots of things to work on but these guys are willing to put the time in and that’s all I can ask.”
Norberg picked up the win on the mound going five innings, giving up only 2 runs on three hits, while striking out nine.
The Giants are back in action today, when they host Cook County at 4:30.
Mesabi East 9
Deer River 1
AURORA—The Giants opened up their season Wednesday with a 9-1 win over visiting Deer River.
Cooper Sickel got the win on the mound giving up just a hit and two walks over four innings of work. He struck out seven.
At the plate, Mesabi East collected seven hits with Louie Karish leading with a two-RBI triple. Easton Sahr had an RBI double, Sickle had two hits and Zach Norberg and Ryder Gerulli had a hit apiece.
