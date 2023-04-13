AURORA—The Mesabi East baseball team shook off some struggles in the first couple of innings and came back to beat Silver Bay 6-5 Thursday on the strength of Zachary Norberg’s pitching and hitting.

The Mariners grabbed a 1-0 lead in the top of the second inning when Chase Mallory walked, stole second base, advanced to third on a wild pitch, and came in to score when Avry Thompson hit an RBI single.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments