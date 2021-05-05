CHERRY — The Cherry High School baseball team might be six games into their season, but when it comes to practice time, that’s a different story.
With no home field to speak of, the Tigers haven’t had outdoor practice on a regular field season, until Wednesday at the Mesabi East turf field.
Even so, Cherry is 3-3 on the season, and the Tigers are taking a three-game winning streak to Ely today for a 4:30 p.m. contest against the Timberwolves.
With all of those strikes against it, Cherry coach Brian Kemp has made the most out of a terrible situation.
“We’ve had a lot of work in the parking lot, and a lot of hitting in the batting cage,” Kemp said. “We’re renting Mesabi East for a couple of hours a day, which is nice. We’ve tried to keep things short and fun, but it gets monotonous being inside.
“Still, our attitudes have been good. Right now, they’re like little kids in a candy store being on a field.”
As for the 3-3 mark, Kemp hasn’t been disappointed in his teams’ play.
“I’m OK with that,” he said. “Our schedule is tough this year. We lost early to South Ridge and Silver Bay, where we didn’t hit well. We came back and played Eveleth-Gilbert tough (4-3 loss), but our bats have come alive in our last three games.”
In those three games, the Tigers have pounded out around 38 hits and scored 58 runs in wins over Nashwauk-Keewatin, Carlton and Brooklyn Center.
Leading the way at the plate have been Beau Barry, Mason Perkovich and Jake Koskela.
“All in all, I’m not surprised by our last three games with the way we’re swinging it,” Kemp said. “That was my No. 1 concern coming into the season. Our pitching and defense has been good.
“In our last three games, we’ve committed one or maybe two errors. We’ve had good pitching. The guys are throwing a lot of strikes. It was a Catch-22. I didn’t know how well we’d swing it, but 90- to 95-percent-of-the-time, we’re seeing the ball well.”
Pitching-wise, Barry, Perkovich, Nick Peterson and Jayden Dawson have been handling the mound duties.
“They’ve been consistently throwing strikes,” Kemp said. “Everyone of them is throwing strikes.”
Cherry will be taking on an Ely team that is 3-3 this season. The Timberwolves have lost to North Woods, South Ridge and Chisholm. Ely has beaten Deer River, Mountain Iron-Buhl and Greenway.
What does Kemp expect out of the Timberwolves?
“It’s Ely,” he said. “They’ve always been a challenge for us. When you look at the QRF, they might be down a little bit, but we’re not taking them lightly. They’re always good. All those kids do is eat, sleep and play baseball.
“That’s what a lot of programs are missing. They understand baseball. They might be young this year, but we'll treat it like we would any other Ely game in any other year.”
