CHERRY — It has been a successful boys sports season at Cherry High School.
The football team advanced all the way into the Section 7 nine-man finals, then the basketball team won Section 7A and placed fourth at state.
Now, the Tiger baseball team will try to replicate that success when they open Section 7A play as the No. 2 seed taking on Wrenshall at 2 p.m. today in Nashwauk.
Cherry finished with a 16-3 record due to strong pitching, some timely hitting and strong defensive play.
“In the games we lost, we didn’t do anything well, or we only did one of the three things well,” Cherry coach Brian Kemp said.
Kemp was able to trot out six pitchers this season, including Beau Barry, Sam Serna, Noah Asuma, Mason Heitzman, Carter Nelson and Kaleb Rinerson.
“We’re deep pitching-wise,” Kemp said. “Beau pitched well this year. Sam stepped up this year and threw well. If we’re lucky enough to make the section final, it’s huge having that depth. That’s the key to getting through the playoffs.”
Offensively, Asuma, who is only an eighth-grader, has hit four home runs this season, including two in one game.
“We have five guys swinging well,” Kemp said. “We’ve done a good job as a whole team. We’re cutting down on our strikeouts (only six per game), which is good compared to years in the past.
“Noah has been a big part of our offense. Not bad for a 14-year-old.”
Defensively, the middle part of the Tigers’ defense has been solid, most notably when Asuma is at short and Serna at second.
“This is probably the best defensive team we’ve had in the 10 years I’ve been here,” Kemp said. “Playing in the summer has given these kids more reps than they had before. They’re playing a lot more baseball.
“Sam and Noah understand the game of baseball. If we keep it to two or less errors, we should be in good shape. Beau will overpower guys. The other guys throw strikes. If we don’t show up defensively, we could make a quick exit.”
The Wrens are 1-13 this season and have the 15tth seed.
Cherry can’t worry about that. The Tigers must focus on their game.
“We’ve told our guys that it doesn’t matter who we play,” Kemp said. “We have to show up and play the way we’re capable of playing. If we do that, we should be in good shape.
“We have to show up and be aggressive on the bases and in the batter’s box. How we pitch and play defense will be there. Our offense is the wild card. We need to get that big hit.”
