No. 1 seed Rangers back on the gridiron

MOUNTAIN IRON — The top-seeded Mountain Iron-Buhl football team will be coming off their longest wait for a game this season today when they open up their playoff run with No. 4 Cook County in a Section 7 Nine-man semifinal contest.
Earning the No. 1 seed after last week’s regular season finale, the Rangers earned a bye and were the only team in the section to not have to play Tuesday night. While the extra rest and time to practice is nice, Rangers head coach Dan Zubich doesn’t believe it’s all that simple.
“You would think it would be good but two years ago Cook County came here in the semis and we were down 10-0 with two minutes to go in the first quarter,” Zubich said. “They blocked a punt, got a safety and we were still pouting after that so they burned us for a 50-yard touchdown on the first play of their next drive.
“So we seemed a little rusty last time. Not playing since Wednesday, it’s the longest wait for a game since the beginning of the season. We’re trying to stay sharp so hopefully we don’t come out rusty again.”
The Vikings play a similar style as Bigfork, the team MI-B saw in the final week of the regular season, with a lot of veer and the quarterback as their primary ball carrier. Cook County also likes to slow the pace of play, something the Rangers aren’t interested in.
“If you let them get first downs, they’ll take advantage of that full 40 seconds between plays and chew up a lot of clock. We don’t like playing that way and we don’t want to see it.”
While Mountain Iron-Buhl already owns a 52-8 win over the Vikings, Zubich believes none of that matters knowing how different a playoff atmosphere is.
“Our guys weren’t where we wanted them mentally after Thursday’s practice and we talked to them after about that and I think it affected them. This is it. If you lose, you’re done. Cook County doesn’t care what your record is and they don’t care what the score of the last game was.”
With that in mind, all the more reason for the Vikings to bring out something new to catch the Rangers off guard.
“It’s possible for them to throw in more wrinkles. We didn’t play on Tuesday so we have less film to work with and most teams will try to throw in something new for the playoffs. If it works, then it was worth it for them to add it. Hopefully if something unexpected comes up we’ll be ready to handle it.”
Today’s 2 p.m. start will be MI-B’s first afternoon game of the season. While the Rangers normally try to have an earlier game on their schedule during the regular season, that wasn’t possible this year. It may not end up being significant but playing at a different time of day on an afternoon with expected temperatures around 54 degrees is one factor the Rangers have to keep in mind simply because it’s not what they’re used to.
“It’s going to be like we’re starting all over. I don’t think the first game of the season was this warm and we haven’t played during the day all year. We want our guys to treat it like any other day, like a school day even. Go to bed early, don’t sleep in too late and come prepared to play.”
While MI-B is likely the heavy favorite in today’s matchup, Zubich says the last thing his squad needs to do is take it lightly.
“Cook County is a well-coached team and they’ve had a winning record in every year but one since they dropped to nine-man so they’re always good. I know we already beat them but that doesn’t mean anything when it comes to the playoffs.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.