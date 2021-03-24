No. 1 MI-B, No. 2 Cherry set for Section 7A title battle tonight

MOUNTAIN IRON — There are some stark differences between Section 7A title contenders Mountain Iron-Buhl and Cherry.
The Rangers have reached the last 11 section title games, while the Tigers are playing in the game for the first time in 20 years. The contest is set to begin at 6 p.m today at the MI-B High School gymnasium.
Cherry head coach Tim Sauter doesn’t believe his girls will have any big game nerves on the road tonight at Mountain Iron.
“I don’t think they’re going to have any jitters,’’ he said, especially since only a limited number of fans will be in attendance for both sides due to COVID-19 protocols.
MI-B head coach Jeff Buffetta doesn’t believe the home court will be a huge advantage like in a non-COVID year.
“If the crowds were normal, I think it would’’ be an advantage, but not so much with the crowds sectioned off 50-50. “Obviously it’s nice being home. We’re used to practicing here, but Cherry’s played here a million times too with summer league. They know our gym. I think it will just be a good basketball game.’’
Both teams come into the title game with 17-4 records, but Cherry has one thing on its side — a 53-49 victory over the Rangers on Feb. 4 in Mountain Iron.
Sauter doesn’t put a lot of stock in the win since it was almost two months ago. However, “I think there’s some things we did that should help us mentally.’’ Both teams, though, have had more time to work on things and to get better conditioned. “We just have to make plays and we should be fine.’’
----
At practice Wednesday, the teams were still talking about their section semi final wins Tuesday night. They quickly put that behind them and put the focus solely on Thursday’s title game and a trip to the state tournament.
No. 1 seed MI-B advanced after a 71-38 defeat of defending Section 7A champion Cromwell-Wright.
No. 2 seed Cherry, meanwhile, knocked off South Ridge 61-45 to reach the championship.
Sauter said his girls were excited to make the title game. “Obviously it was a nice win. It looked like the girls were happy with it.’’ He added they had expectations of winning the semi final and are now looking forward to playing for the Section 7A crown.
The Rangers were happy to avenge last year’s loss to the Cardinals in the title game.
“I think they’re just happy to move on,’’ Buffetta said. “You have to win four games to win the section so last night had a lot of emotion to it. I know they were ready to play Cromwell because Cromwell’s sort of our rival these last years. But now you have to drop that one because Cherry’s a local rival too.
“You have to remember that Cherry beat us earlier this year’’ and probably should have been the No. 1 seed, he added. “We know they’re a good team and we’re just excited for the chance of playing them.’’
Cherry brings starters senior Jessa Schroetter, junior Lauren Staples, senior Courteney Sajdak, senior Elle Ridge and sophomore Jillian to tonight’s contest.
Asked what his major concerns are about Cherry’s team, Buffetta said, “They’re athletic and they’re physical in the paint. Their post players are really tough. Their guards are quick and athletic in the paint. We have to be able to control that a little bit. They beat us up and down the court a little bit the last game that we played them.’’
The Rangers will especially have to deal with senior Jessa Schroetter in the post. “I can’t say we’ve dealt too well with her in the past either. It’s a team effort. You always have to know where she is because she’s so physical down there,’’ Buffetta said. “You can’t forget about her because if you do, she’s going to find her way to the basket. She’s really crafty and strong in the post area. It will be a team effort. We just have to play good team defense.’’
MI-B has plenty of its own weapons. Freshman Jordan Zubich, sophomore guard Sage Ganyo, junior forward Ava Butler, junior Lauren Maki and junior Jacie Kvas.
“We have to defend. We can’t give up transition buckets,’’ Sauter said about slowing MI-B down. Communication on defense is key, he said, which includes not allowing mismatches, giving up wide open shots or allowing second chances on the boards.
As far as MI-B’s 3-point shooting ability, Sauter said, “We’re going to play them pretty much straight up and just try to defend them.’’ Zubich and Ganyo have been scoring a lot of late, but the entire MI-B lineup has had some big games, as well.
On offense, Sauter said his team has to execute and “get the best production out of our opportunities.’’ Limiting turnovers and bad shots is also key, he added. “We’ll keep playing the way we normally play and taking a quality shot when it’s there. Not just throwing one up there.’’
For the Rangers, “we just have to play good team ball. I’m assuming they’re going to try to take it out of some of our girls’ hands,’’ Buffetta said. “We just have to be comfortable with that and play team ball. If we can counter what they’re doing with good team ball, I think we’ll be fine.’’
