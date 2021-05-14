Niska pitches MI-B past Deer River, 13-6

Mountain Iron-Buhl 13,
Deer River 6
At Mountain Iron, Rylen Niska pitched a complete game to lead the Rangers past Deer River Friday night, 13-6.
Mountain Iron-Buhl head coach Ron Marinaro said the freshman was definitely on his game in the win. Niska was able to finish off the game even as he was on his last batter due to pitch count rules.
”That was just sweet,’’ Marinaro said, “Especially big for a ninth-grader.’’
The coach added that Niska has “a heck of a curve ball’’ and two other pitches. “He’s pretty complete for a ninth-grader.’’
The Rangers had a good all-around game and had several players with multiple hits.
Damian Tapio and Ryan Drake each went 2-for-5, while Johnny Erickson and Gavin Folstad each had a pair of hits. Niska, Braden Tiedeman and Brant Tiedeman added hits, as well.
Deer River, meanwhile, was led by Colton Hemphill and Noah Lien, each with two hits. Joe Herfindahl took the loss on the hill for the Warriors.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.