MOUNTAIN IRON — The Mountain Iron-Buhl baseball team is getting ready for the playoffs.
Their pitcher Rylen Niska is surely ready.
He tossed a no-hitter on Wednesday afternoon, beating Carlton 12-0.
“He pitched a good game,” head coach Ron Marinaro said. “He tossed the ball hard and kept the batters off balance.”
The Rangers exploded for nine runs in the home half of the first inning.
Niska reached on an error followed by Brant Tiedeman ripping a single. Damian Tapio walked to put runners at first and second. Branden Tiedeman followed that with a 2-run double to make it a 3-0 contest.
Mountain Iron-Buhl was not done yet.
Rylan Lanari came to the plate and knocked in two runs with a big double to left field. Asher Zubich then hit a double of his own to knock in Lanari. Tyler LaMourea was hit by a pitch and Niska walked to load the bases.
Brant Tiedeman knocked in LaMoura and Niska and then stole home to make it a 9-0 contest after one inning of play.
Niska put the Bulldogs down in order in the second inning. The Rangers also went down in order in the home half of the second.
Niska struck out two more batters in the third inning and got Joey Solomon to ground out to end the inning.
The Rangers added to their lead in the bottom of the third when Johnny Erickson and LaMourea both walked and both scored when Tapio hit a single.
Niska hit another single and ended up scoring the final run of the game for the Rangers.
The fourth inning was three straight strikeouts for Niska.
The Rangers could not get anything else going in the home half of the fourth. That left it up to Niska to shut down the Bulldogs to complete the no hitter.
He got the first two hitters to strike out and got pinch hitter Dakota Hegg to ground out to end the game.
“He was solid the entire game,” Marinaro said. “He throws strikes and doesn’t walk many batters.”
Niska struck out 12 while only walking one hitter.
Next up for the Rangers are the playoffs.
“We don’t know who we will play yet,” Marinaro said. “These guys have been working hard and I think we will be ready to play ball.”
Rock Ridge 8,
Pequot Lakes 3,
At Pequot Lakes, the Rock Ridge baseball team earned another section 7AA win on Tuesday, downing the Patriots of Pequot Lakes 8-3.
Will Bittmann got the start and the win on the mound for the Wolverines, tossing five innings of four-hit ball. He gave up two runs while walking one and striking out eight.
Jaden Lang came on in relief for Bittmann in the sixth and gave up an unearned run on one hit and a walk while striking out one. Carter Flannigan pitched the final inning for Rock Ridge, giving up two hits while striking out two.
At the plate, Bittmann again led the way, going 2-3 with three runs scored. Lang was 2-4 with an RBI and two runs scored. Sam Carlson was 1-4 with two RBIs.
Rock Ridge will close out the regular season on Friday when they play host to Pine City.
Cherry 10
Chisholm 0
At Cherry, Sam Serna and Kaleb Rinerson combined on a four-hitter as the Tigers beat the Bluestreaks in a five-inning, 10-rule victory Tuesday.
Serna allowed four hits in four innings. He fanned four and walked one. Rinerson worked one inning, striking out two.
Offensively, Isaiah Asuma had two hits and an RBI. Rinerson pitched in with two hits, including a double. Noah Asuma had one hit and two RBI.
For Chisholm Jude Sundquist started, working two innings. He gave up five hits, struck out one and walked two. Ethan Lauzen tossed one inning. He gave up two hits, struck out one and walked four. Dillon Splinter worked one inning, allowing two hits. He walked one and struck out one.
Noah Sundquist, Dominic Pascuzzi, Trent Forsline and Splinter had the Chisholm hits.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.