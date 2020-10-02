Nighthawks take flight under new head coach

BABBITT — The Northeast Range football team is excited to have a fall season after they were expecting to play in the spring just a few weeks ago.
That was when the Minnesota State High School League reversed course and brought football back to the fall for a six-week regular season, plus the section playoffs.
“We’re happy we’re playing the season,’’ said first-year coach Josh Carlson, a 2000 Tower-Soudan graduate.
The players have had a lot to learn with Carlson and his staff installing a new offense and new terminology.
“It would have been tough if I knew them for a long time,’’ but it’s been even harder being a first-year coach. Carlson added that his daughter was also diagnosed with COVID-19 and he had to be quarantined. After coaching remotely, he returns to the team on Wednesday, two days before their opener at Silver Bay.
The Nighthawks will turn to a number of seniors for their 2020 9-man campaign.
The biggest returners will be senior running backs Bralyn Lislegard and RJ Bielejeski, along with senior quarterback Oskar Koivisto, who missed the last half of 2019 due to a broken finger.
The coach, who is assisted by Lance Dougherty, sees the offensive backfield as very experienced with a lot of starting time in 2019.
Dylan Gorsma is another senior that will play end on both offense and defense, while Landyn Houghton will be the other defensive end.
Junior Caleb Berry is expected to play a key role, as is junior Ryan Milton, who will be a jack of all trades on the offense and the defense.
On the offensive line, junior Kenny Aase and sophomore Colton Kari will have to step up to help open the running paths. On defense, they will be counted on up front, Carlson added, while Koivisto, Lislegard and Milton will fill the linebacker slots.
The Nighthawks have 23 varsity players, even after the team lost a few kids (including seniors) that made other commitments when the fall season was initially moved to the spring.
“I’ve got a good group of kids’’ that are committed and excited, Carlson said.
Northeast Range travels to Silver Bay Friday for a 7 p.m. contest against a tough Mariners squad.
“They’re a good ball team,’’ Carlson said. “They’ve got some bruisers that can run the football.’’
The coach sees his team as being a bit vulnerable to bigger teams this season, but “what we lack in size, we make up for in speed.’’
As the Nighthawks continue to rebuild their program since missing the 2017 season, Carlson said there are zero expectations this season. “At this point, the goal is to get better each week.’’
He said Northeast Range hasn’t won a game since October of 2016, but the boys are “hungry’’ to get that first win. The team is now working on a lot of tackling and stressing hanging onto the football and limiting mistakes.
Carlson told his players to “just do the things we need to do … and the wins will follow.’’
The new coach, who has been coaching the Pony League program in Babbitt the last three years, believes the section favorites are Mountain Iron-Buhl and North Central.
“The competition is definitely there. There’s a ton of good teams in this section.’’
