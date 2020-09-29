Nighthawks swimming wins pair of dual meets

BABBITT — The Northeast Range/Ely girls’ swim team picked up a pair of dual meet wins last week, defeating Chisholm on the road on Tuesday and following that up with a home win over Cloquet/Esko/Carlton.
Against the Bluestreaks, the Nighthawks won five of 11 events and won the meet 48-39. Tied going into the final event (the 400 yard freestyle relay), Northeast Range/Ely finished in first and second while both Chisholm relays were disqualified, handing the meet to the Nighthawks.
Individual wins for NRE in the earlier meet came from Morgan McClelland in the 200 freestyle (2:20.29) and the 500 freestyle (6:25.00) and Lily Tedrick in the 100 butterfly (1:09.86). The Nighthawks also earned wins in the 160 freestyle relay (Tedrick, McClelland, Anna Larson, Kelly Thompson) with a time of 1:28.75 and the 400 freestyle relay (Tedrick, McClelland, Thompson, Cedar Olhauser) with a time of 4:10.76.
In Thursday’s Meet, Northeast Range/Ely dunked Cloquet/Esko/Carlton 49-45 in another close meet while again winning five of the 11 events on the night.
The Nighthawks found themselves down 44-40 heading into the last event of the evening. NRE was able to secure first and second yet again after one of CEC’s relay teams was disqualified. Earning nine points in the final event compared to the Lumberjacks’ one, the Nighthawks once again swam to victory.
Individual wins in Thursday’s meet came from Lily Tedrick in the 200 individual medley (2:38.47) and the 100 butterfly (1:12.97), as well as from Kelly Thompson in the 50 freestyle (28.90) and the 100 freestyle (1:04.78). The Nighthawks grabbed their last win of the night in the 400 freestyle relay with Tedrick, Thompson, McClelland and Olhauser finishing first with their time of 4:16.15.
Northeast Range/Ely 48, Chisholm 39
160 medley relay: 1, Chisholm (Clara Nelson, Sofie Anderson, Jaelyn Jordan, Tresa Baumgard), 1;39.93; 2, Northeast Range/Ely (Maggie Dammann, Lauren Olson, Cedar Olhauser, McKenna Coughlin), 1:56.31.
200 freestyle: 1, Morgan McClelland, NRE, 2:20.29; 2, Ava Baumgard, C, 2:23.00; 3, Esther Anderson, NRE, 2:36.25.
160 individual medley: 1, Nelson, C, 1:56.85; 2, Lily Tedrick, NRE, 2:01.39; 3, Olhauser, NRE, 2:16.43.
60 freestyle: 1, T. Baumgard, C, 33.66; 2, Kelly Thompson, NRE, 36.03; 3, S. Anderson, C, 36.40.
100 butterfly: 1, Tedrick, NRE, 1:09.86.
100 freestyle: 1, A. Baumgard, C, 1:04.81; 2, Thompson, NRE, 1:05.02; 3, McKenzie Holewa, C, 1:13.82.
500 freestyle: 1, McClelland, NRE. 6:25.00; 2, Olhauser, NRE, 6:34.85; 3, Jordan, C, 6:51.17.
160 freestyle relay: 1, Northeast Range/Ely A (Tedrick, McClelland, Anna Larson, Thompson), 1:28.75; 2, Chisholm A (S. Anderson, A. Baumgard, Jordan, T. Baumgard), 1:28.77; 3, Chisholm B (Molly Sundquist, Hanna Halberg, Holewa, Emma Sundquist), 1:37.62.
100 backstroke: 1, Nelson, C, 1:10.23; 2, E. Anderson, NRE, 1:17.63.
100 breaststroke: 1, S. Anderson, C, 1:22.81; 2, M. Sundquist, 1:27.89; 3, Olson, NRE, 1:41.13.
400 freestyle relay: 1, Northeast Range/Ely A (Tedrick, McClelland, Olhauser, Thompson), 4:10.76; 2, Northeast Range/Ely B (Larson, Alice Wolter, E. Anderson, Olson), 4:46.38.
Northeast Range/Ely 49, Cloquet/Esko/Carlton 45
200 medley relay: 1, Cloquet/Esko/Carlton A, 2:09.65; 2, Northeast Range/Ely A (Esther Anderson, Lauren Olson, Cedar Olhauser, McKenna Coughlin), 2:26.13; 3, Cloquet/Esko/Carlton B, 2:27.53.
200 freestyle: 1, Hannah Sandman, CEC, 2:09.90; 2, Morgan McClelland, NRE, 2:21.18; 3, Julia Peterson, CEC, 2:25.00.
200 individual medley: 1, Lily Tedrick, NRE, 2:38.47; 2, Rylee Demers, CEC, 2:47.63; 3, Halle Zuck, CEC, 2:51.94.
50 freestyle: 1, Kelly Thompson, NRE, 28.90; 2, Coughlin, NRE, 30.41; 3, Anna Carlson, CEC, 32.09.
100 butterfly: 1, Tedrick, NRE, 1:12.97; 2, Megan Chopskie, CEC, 1:13.25; 3, Makenzie Simula, CEC, 1:15.54.
100 freestyle: 1, Thompson, NRE, 1:04.78; 2, Larson, NRE, 1:08.19; 3, Demers, CEC, 1:10.50.
500 freestyle: 1, Emma Peterson, CEC, 6:23.93; 2, McClelland, NRE, 6:28.56; 3, Olhauser, NRE, 6:30.44.
200 freestyle relay: 1, Cloquet/Esko/Carlton A, 1:55.63; 2, Northeast Range/Ely A (Tedrick, McClelland, Larson, Thompson), 1:56.40; 3, Northeast Range/Ely B (Alice Wolter, Anderson, Coughlin, Grace Sundell), 2:08.82.
100 backstroke: 1, Sandman, CEC, 1:14.00; 2, Anderson, NRE, 1:19.78; 3, Peterson, CEC, 1:22.00.
100 breaststroke: 1, Madeline Gorski, CEC, 1:23.59; 2, Zuck, CEC, 1:27.04; 3, Evie Cavalier, NRE, 1:46.12.
400 freestyle relay: 1, Northeast Range/Ely A (Tedrick, McClelland, Olhauser, Thompson), 4:16.15; 2, Northeast Range/Ely B (Larson, Anderson, Wolter, Sundell), 4:47.06; 3, Cloquet/Esko/Carlton B, 4:55.63.
